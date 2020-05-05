5 Tips for Raising a Happy and Healthy Family (Even on a Budget)

Raising your family and maintaining good financial health can often feel like two concepts at odds with each other. Providing the best care for your children while managing the expenses that doing so can create often leaves parents feeling overwhelmed. If you’re starting to look for ways to balance a happy family with a smarter budgeting approach, here are a few tips to consider:

Establish Healthy and Cost-Effective Eating Habits

With the cheap cost and ease of fast and frozen food, it’s easy to rely on these means to feed a family. If you’re looking to substitute the drive-thru with a healthier option that doesn’t break the bank, you’ll need to start by developing the following habits in your home:

Plan your meals ahead of time, allowing you to anticipate the expenses of specific ingredients.

Focus on shopping once, rather than multiple times over the course of a week. By making one trip, you eliminate the possibility for additional unnecessary purchases.

Don’t be afraid of coupons. Taking the time to search for deals (whether through local print advertisements or online) can provide significant overall savings.

Understand and Optimize Your Health Insurance Plans

Children’s health insurance is a complex industry, and having a clearer understanding of the investment you’re making can help you to identify areas where you might be spending too much. While critical for a child’s safety and growth, the cost of insurance can often put budgets and families at risk. For low-income households, there are a variety of resources available and knowledgeable licensed agents who can help you understand the types of plans and coverage that will work best for your financial situation. Combining professional assistance and research, you can find an option that provides the care your child needs with a cost that fits your budget.

Find Low-Cost Activities in Your Area

Ever heard of a staycation? Often, the very best activities that promote family bonding are in our own backyard; it’s just a matter of finding them. Instead of investing money in flights or gas, searching for fun events and experiences in your city can provide a cost-effective, but memorable, day for your family. Often, a quick Google search will yield citywide calendars with information on organizations that are hosting festivals or events, providing free admission or discounting a ticket price. For even more resources, consider downloading an app for your phone that puts all this information straight in your pocket.

Avoid Unnecessary Debt and Extra Interest

While some debt may be necessary, whether for a vehicle or home loan, avoiding extra expenses can help cut down on interest you pay each month. Educating yourself on debt prevention can have important long-term effects on how you manage your budget and finances. For many families, partnering with an outside resource to analyze their current spending habits can help identify areas for improvement. If you’re unable to find an affordable financial advisor, consider utilizing one of the many resources provided by government and investment agencies. From budget planning to debt calculation and retirement support, you can learn the necessary skills to pivot and improve your financial future.

Let Go of Unreal Expectations

Every family is different, and there’s no right way to raise your children. When we let go of expectations, whether in the name-brand clothes we wear or the vacations we take, we allow ourselves to focus on what matters most. The path to happiness, wellbeing and financial stability is not one that someone else can dictate for you. Focus on doing your best, educating your family members, caring for those you love and setting goals for the future that will help you continue to make smart decisions. In doing so, you’ll carve out your own personal path for financial stability and family happiness.