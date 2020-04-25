Worldwide Face Mask Industry Revenue is Expected to Grow US$ 7.24 Billion in 2020 from US$ 2.86 Billion In 2019

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Masks market in 2020.

Based on QY Latest Report, we have several different scenarios about the Masks YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 153.1% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 7.24 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.86 billion in 2019. The market size of Masks will reach US$ 3.14 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of -12.99% from 2020 to 2026.

China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of masks; the production of masks in normal years accounts for about 50% of the world’s output, 70% of which is for export. 90% of American masks are imported from China, and 70% of Japanese masks are dependent on China. At present, China’s production of masks has increased more than 10 times to 120 million per day, but the global supply and demand gap of masks still cannot be alleviated. According to data, the annual output of masks in China in 2018 and 2019 is 4.5 billion and 5 billion respectively, and the daily output is estimated to be 15 million according to the 330-day production.

The daily output of masks in China has been growing rapidly in recent one month. According to the data released by the national development and Reform Commission, on February 29, including ordinary masks, medical masks and medical N95 masks, the daily output of masks in China reached 110 million, 116 million, 5.2 times and 12 times of the level on February 1, respectively, greatly alleviating the contradiction between the supply and demand of masks. Among them, the daily production of medical N95 masks has reached 1.96 million and 1.66 million respectively. The daily production of medical N95 masks is about 16 times of that of February 1, which effectively solves the protection needs of front-line medical staff.

The total production of masks will be estimated to 10.1 billion in China in 2020, compared with 5.0 billion in 2019. The production is expected to grow by 153.1% in 2020. With the control of the epidemic situation, the demand for masks will decline, and the excess mask production capacity will face greater adjustment. The overall production will fall back in 2021. And the production of masks will be 5.3 billion in China, with a CAGR of -10.19% from 2020 to 2026

The Masks can mainly be divided into five categories: N95, N100, P95, P100 and R95. Accordingly, the global market size of N95, N100, P95, P100 and R95 will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx%, xx%, xx%, xx% and xx%. N95 takes a big amount of market with xx%.

Application:

From the perspective of the application, Masks can be divided into three main categories: Medical Use, Industrial Use, and Daily Use. Accordingly, the global market size of Medical Use, Industrial Use, and Daily Use will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx%, xx% and xx%. Medical Use takes a big amount of market with xx%.

The leading manufactures mainly are 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex, and McKesson. 3M is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of the global market exceeds 8% in 2017. The next is Honeywell and KOWA.

Market Segment by Type, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Hospital Mask

Industrial Mask

Dental Mask

Veterinary Mask

Other

Market Segment by Application, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarket & Mall

Online Channel

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

3M

Honeywell

KOWA

Uvex

McKesson

MolnlyckeHealth

Halyard Healthcare

Hakugen

CM

Shanghai Dasheng

Sinotextiles

Irema

BDS

Winner Medical

