What’s driving the Nanopharmaceuticals Market Growth? Prominent Players: Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astrazeneca plc., Novavax, Inc., Stryker Corporation, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Others

Request A Sample Copy – Nanopharmaceuticals Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2485

Nanopharmaceuticals play a major role in advance healthcare, as it is widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals differ from other macroscopic level of medicines in its shape and composition and offer advantages over the bulk analogues such as precision targeting and patient compliance.

The global nanopharmaceuticals market size was valued at US$ 28,434.3 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Figure 1. Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Value (US$ Mn), by Region, 2017

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2018)

To Gain More Insights into the Nanopharmaceuticals Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/nanopharmaceuticals-market-2485

Increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological diseases is expected to drive growth of the global nanopharmaceuticals market.

Nanopharmaceuticals find applications in various diseases such as neurological disorder, cancer, and other diseases. Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)’s September 2018 factsheet, around 9.6 million deaths were recorded due to cancer globally. Moreover, according to the same source, in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death globally.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the global nanopharmaceuticals market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to World Alzheimer Report, 2015, around 46 million people were diagnosed with dementia worldwide. According to the same souce, the prevalence is estimated to increase to around 131.5 million by 2050.

However, the lack of regulatory guidelines and potential toxic effects of the drugs are expected to restrain growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2017, the P&T Community Journal, Volume 42 mentioned an example of carbon-based nanopharmaceuticals, which showed toxicity in several in vivo and in vitro studies. The oxidative stress along with other factors were assumed to have toxic impact.

Figure 2. Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Share (%), by Carrier Type, 2018 and 2026

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2018)

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/nanopharmaceuticals-market-to-surpass-us-1689-billion-by-2026-1287

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

North America holds dominant position in the global nanopharmaceuticals market, owing to increasing research and development activities in application of nanotechnology in pharmaceuticals and rising prevalence of chronic disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) factsheet, around 6 in 10 adults are diagnosed with chronic diseases and 4 in 10 adults have two chronic diseases in the U.S. Similarly, chronic diseases account around 75% of healthcare spending.

Key manufacturers in the region focuses on developing and innovating new drugs for meeting the needs of patients, which is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2012, Celgene Corporation, a U.S. based company, received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension), which is used for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel products to treat patients. For instance, in May 2017, NovoNodisk received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for glycopegylated Rebinyn, which is used to control bleeding and bleeding management in patients diagnosed with hemophilia B.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global nanopharmaceuticals market include Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astrazeneca plc., Novavax, Inc., Stryker Corporation, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Samyang Biopharm, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Par Pharmaceutical, Cerulean Pharma Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A, Shire Plc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2485

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Carrier: Liposomes Polymer Nanocrystals Inorganic Protein Others

Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Application: Oncology Neurology Anti-inflammatory Anti-infective Cardiovascular Others

Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Geography: North America By Carrier: Liposomes Polymer Nanocrystals Inorganic Protein Others By Application: Oncology Neurology Anti-inflammatory Anti-infective Cardiovascular Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Carrier: Liposomes Polymer Nanocrystals Inorganic Protein Others By Application: Oncology Neurology Anti-inflammatory Anti-infective Cardiovascular Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Carrier: By Application: By Distribution Channel: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Carrier: By Application: By Distribution Channel: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Carrier: By Application: By Distribution Channel: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Carrier: By Application: By Distribution Channel: By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

INDIA : +91-848-285-0837