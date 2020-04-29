What’s Celiac Disease Treatment Market’s Future? Check These Key Findings

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Overview

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, meaning you can’t “develop” it out. A lifetime commitment to a strict gluten-free diet is the cure for both celiac disease and non-celiac gluten / Food allergy. Only food and drink that has a gluten content of less than 20 parts per million (ppm) are permitted. In the intestine, a gluten-free diet eliminates the villy atrophy, allowing symptoms to overcome. Following the diet without gluten also tends to avoid potential risks, including tumors.

In calcium, iron, magnesium, folate, zinc, niacin, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and vitamin D, and carbohydrates and protein, those with celiac disease are usually deficient. Copper and vitamin B6 deficits are indeed common but they are less likely. Supplementing B12 and folate may help people with celiac disease heal from nutritional deficiencies induced by anxiety and depression. However, patients can tend to be lacking vitamin B, because the gluten-free diet does not provide adequate supplements. A normal, gluten-free healthy diet will counteract this.

It is expected that the Celiac Disease Treatment Market will register a higher CAGR of 18.60% over the forecast period 2019-2025 and cross the USD 661.2 million mark by 2025. The growing pediatric population is expected to grow the demand for treating celiac disease. It is projected that the increasing pediatric population will fuel growth in the future. It is projected that through clinical trials of drugs against celiac disease will affect the demand for treating celiac disease. During the forecast period, 2018-2025, the market is expected to see a move from symptomatic to targeted therapies.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

The best way to cure celiac disease is to eliminate the gluten out of your diet completely. This helps the intestinal villi to heal properly and to start absorbing nutrients. For a clear understanding of the market, expert analysts have segmented the global celiac disease treatment on the basis of treatment and end user. The market for celiac disease treatment, based on treatment, has been segmented into Gluten-Free Diet, enzyme supplement therapy and vitamin & mineral supplements, and medications. Additionally, the market on the basis of end users is further segmented into Hospitals and clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, and Clinical Research Organizations.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Regional Overview

Americas is the area’s main celiac care market. Rising the prevalence of celiac disease as well as the existence of key players on the market. Are driving the market in the area. The prevalence of celiac disease inside South Africa is projected to be as high as 4.0 per cent. Preceded by the Americas, Europe ranks second in the worldwide market for celiac disease treatment. Increasing healthcare spending and the emergence of developing economies are driving the European market for treating celiac disease. In 2016 the per capita healthcare spending in Europe was ~US$5,490.1. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the region’s fastest-growing market for treating celiac disease. Underdeveloped Middle East and Africa area supply chain makes it very hard for the manufacturers to meet their customers’ demand.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global celiac disease treatment market are Amgen Inc. (US), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), BioLineRx (Israel), Calypso Biotech SA (Switzerland), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (US), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (India), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), Mondelez International Inc. (US), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (US), Selecta Biosciences, Inc (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), West-Ward Pharmaceutical (US), Zedira GmbH (Germany), Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), and others.

Celiac Disease Treatment Industry News

Researchers were investigating how bacteria in the gut, particularly bifidobacteria, can be used as a medication. Today, in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers reporting the findings of laboratory studies study how different forms of bifidobacteria work.

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…..Continued

