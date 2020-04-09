Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Size Is Set to Expand at a CAGR of 16.7% By 2023

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Scope

The Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market size is set to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. The number of patients diagnosed with obesity and the acceptance of bariatric surgeries are factors driving the market growth. For instance, the Monash University has accounted for close to 15,000 bariatric surgeries occurring in Australia in 2015.

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, awareness of the health risks posed by obesity, and favorable reimbursement policies are major growth drivers of the market. Balloon capsules are a brand new method for losing weight and not being diagnosed with other medical conditions. The large number of endoscopic surgeries being conducted globally is an indicator of the upward trend of the global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5872

Obesity is a medical condition characterized by the excessive amount of fat. It can lead to many diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and others. It can be treated via a combination of exercise and medication. Market Research Future (MRFR) has collected information on the causes of obesity, developments in its treatment, and medications and its prospects for the period between 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

But high costs of surgeries and low healthcare expenditure in developing economies can impede the global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market growth.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Segmentation

The global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market is segmented into venous obesity, inactivity obesity, food obesity, atherogenic obesity, anxiety obesity, and gluten obesity.

By diagnosis, the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market is categorized into blood tests, physical examination, and others. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into cholesterol test, liver function test, thyroid test, and others. The physical examination segment is sub-segmented into heart rate measurement, blood pressure measurement, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market is segmented into lifestyle changes, medication, surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into orlistat, phentermine and topiramate, lorcaserin, liraglutide, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into gastric bypass surgery, gastric sleeve, biliopancreatic diversion, laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding (LAGB), gastric sleeve, and others.

End-users of the market include pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa (MEA), Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe are regions which have become the focus of interest in the global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market report.

The Americas are predicted to dominate the global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market till the end of the forecast period owing to a large obese population. The large numbers of young people in the United States with a BMI over 35 is indicative of the large growth potential of the market within the region. Endoscopic procedures and obesity management procedures can bode well for the market. Recently, Stanford Children’s Health experts have created weight management programs for children for maintaining their weight without going exceeding it.

Europe is the second-largest region of the market due to large availability of funds, large obese population, and large number of bariatric surgeries. As per the Eurostat report of 2016, more than 51.6% of adults living in the European Union are defined to be overweight. The National Institute of Health Research, a government agency in the U.K. has been awarded close to USD 647,832.50 for checking on the efficacy of obesity management programs by the NHS.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Competition Outlook

Cousin Biotech, USGI Medical, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medtronic, Mediflex Surgical Products, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., VIVUS, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Covidien plc, EnteroMedics, Inc., Allergan, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S are key players of the global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Industry News

The new drug created by Novo Nordisk, Saxenda, contains liraglutide which can reduce cravings and make its way into new batch of obesity management drugs. This can open up avenues for its use with FDA-approved therapies to treat obesity.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/obesity-treatment-market-5872

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com