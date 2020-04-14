Vitamin K2 Market Size Is Projected to Reach $290.3 Million By 2026 | Industry Players: DuPont Health and Nutrition, DSM, Kappa Bioscience, BASF, Kikkoman Corporation and others

According to the latest published report by Polaris Market Research The global Vitamin K2 market size is expected to reach USD 290.3 million by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2020 to 2026. The report “Vitamin K2 Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product (MK-4, and MK-7), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals & Food, Others); By Source (Natural, Synthetic, Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Overview:

The alarming cases of vitamin deficiency in humans are anticipated to be a primary trigger for demand in the global market. A study conducted by the Food & Agriculture Organization of United Nations (FAO) in the year 2018 revealed that vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) in infants has emerged to be a major concern for infant mortality. Such incidences are anticipated to be the primary demand generators over the forecast period.

Key players present in the Vitamin K2 Market :

Kappa Bioscience

DuPont Health and Nutrition

DSM

Gnosis SpA

NattoPharma

Seebio Biotech

Viridis BioPharma

Frutarom

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

BASF

Pfizer

Kikkoman Corporation

Market Insights:

Osteoporosis is another major ailment which constraints growth of new tissues in the human body. More than 38 million people globally suffered of osteoporosis between 2017-18, as per Osteoporosis Foundation statistics. Hence, compensation of calcium deficiency in the human body is expected to be the main area of vitamin K2 consumption. Multifunctional ingredients ensure extended shelf life of foods, and significantly improve the texture and taste of the end-products, hence these ingredients have become a rage in the pharmaceutical industry. The ageing as well as geriatric population creates a bigger room for manufacturers in terms of product innovation.

As far as the production/derivation methods of vitamin K2 are concerned, natural source accounts for a higher share in the market followed by synthetic means. Production method of the ingredient is a crucial concern particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, as manufacturers have to keenly assess the drug testing criteria put forth by governing authorities. The pharmaceuticals and food application segment is expected to consume the highest amount of vitamin K2 as a result of changing lifestyles, health awareness, and rising disposable income of people. Powders and oils are the primary forms through which vitamin K2 would be integrated in foods.

Regional Insights:

As of 2019, North America holds the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. A drastic increase in the consumption of functional foods by the citizens of Australia, China, and India are likely to speed up the demand of vitamin K2 in Asia Pacific over the next five years. Middle East and Africa is likely to pose a moderate demand for vitamin K2 because of the already existing health and wellness campaigns deployed by the government.

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, partnerships, capacity expansion plans, heavy amount of research & development, and signing long term distribution contracts with local sales giants are the key strategies adhered by market participants to maintain and strengthen their position in the global landscape.

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

