Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Applications, Size Projection, Growth Analysis, Leading Players, Future Trends and Sales Statistics By 2023

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Analysis

The veterinary dental equipment market size is likely to grow at a 9.5% CAGR between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Veterinary dentistry equipment, simply put, are sterile, powered, or handheld tools that veterinary dentists use to perform various procedures on animals such as extraction of tooth, repair tumours of oral hard and soft tissues, and remove plaques or tooth calculus among others.

Numerous factors are adding to the veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing incidence of periodontal disease in animals, rising expenditure on pet insurance, untapped emerging markets, technological advances, and growing awareness about animal healthcare. Additional factors propelling the veterinary dental equipment market growth include the availability of attractive reimbursement plans, increasing incidence of oral diseases in companion pets, and an increasing number of veterinary practitioners. On the contrary, lack of veterinarians and high dental equipment cost are factors that may limit the veterinary dental equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the veterinary dental equipment market based on end user, animal type, and product.

By product, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into consumables, hand instruments, equipment, and others. Equipment is again segmented into powered units, dental lasers, dental stations, electrosurgical units, and dental x-ray systems. Dental x-ray systems are again segmented into mobile dental x-ray systems and dental x-ray systems. Dental stations are again segmented into wall-mounted dental stations, countertop dental stations, and mobile cart dental stations. Powered units are again segmented into dental handpieces, and ultrasonic scalers & micromotors. Hand instruments are again segmented into dental luxators, retractors, curettes and scalers, extraction forceps, dental probes, dental elevators, and others. Consumables are again segmented into prophy products, dental supplies, and others. Of these, the equipment segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By animal type, the global veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into companion animals, large animals, and others. Of these, companion animals will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into research and academic institutes, veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and others. Of these, the veterinary hospital will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global veterinary dental equipment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the presence of top market players in the region and rising expenditure on pet insurance.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period chiefly for the rising incidence of periodontal diseases.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the rising awareness regarding animal healthcare.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for low economic development, particularly in the African region.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global veterinary dental equipment market report include Technik Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, MAI Animal Health, J & J Instruments, Integra Lifesciences, iM3 Pty Ltd, Henry Schein, Eickemeyer, Dispomed, Dentalaire, Cislak Manufacturing, Charles Brungart, Inc. (Cbi), and Acteon Group. Industry players have used strategies such as strategic alliances, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, among others, to create a niche in the market.

