Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis With Top Companies – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sunphoria Co. Ltd., CML Biotech

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market overview

A vacuum blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube that uses a stopper for creating a vacuum seal for collecting the blood samples directly from the vein in the human body. This collection tube helps to prevent the needlestick damage by avoiding the use of needles and moreover the risk of contamination. The tube contains a double pointed needle that is attached to a plastic tubular adapter.

The vacuum blood collection tube also contains additional constituents that are used for preserving blood for treatment in medical labs. These additives include anticoagulants such as EDTA, sodium citrate, heparin and gel. This tube is mostly used by clinics and labs to store blood for testing processes. Vacuum blood collection tubes are present in different sizes and specimens for testing and other purposes.

The vacuum blood collection tube market report presents the prominence over the forecast period for 2018 to 2027. It is projected that the collection tube market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the aforementioned forecast period. The demand for safe and reliable equipment for collecting blood and the use for aseptic techniques during the patient care process.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market segmentation

The global vacuum blood collection tube market report showcases the total market based on the type, applications, and end-users. Moreover, the blood tests that are carried out for diagnosis of different diseases such as HIV, anemia, diabetes and other heart diseases that will fuel the growth of the vacuum blood collection tubes. The drivers, lack of skilled personnels and the risks associated with the blood transfusion are restraining the global market.

On the basis of the type, the global vacuum blood collection tube market can be split into:

Heparin tubes

EDTA tubes

Clot activator tube

Serum separating tubes

Others

And based on the applications, the global product market can be classified into:

Biochemical test

Blood routine examination

Coagulation testing

Blood segmentation testing

Others

And lastly, based on the end-users, the global vacuum collection tube market can be segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Blood banks

Pathology laboratories

Outpatient centers

Others

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Regional analysis

On a geographical basis, the vacuum blood collection tube market has been segmented in the regions of Europe (France, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, and Australia), North America, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa. As per the report, many large and small key players are dominating the global product market that is working towards developing the innovative products and research methodologies that are augmenting the growth of the global vacuum blood collection tube market. According to the American National Red Cross, there are 13.6 million whole blood and red blood cells that are collected per year in the United States.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Industry news

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Terumo, a Japanese largest manufacturer, and Senko are making more heart-lung machines, responding to government production subsidies, that will increase the production of heart-lung machines for treating severe COVID-19 that are surging the demand for the growing number of novel virus infections. The company will operate at full capacity to provide subsidies to companies for increasing the production of ECMO.

