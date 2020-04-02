US Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market To Worth Over US$ 679.9 Million with 3.1% CAGR up to 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

CAD systems pre-process the image data and focus on removing the differences between data from different sources or obtained with different protocols. In later stage, CAD segments an image into anatomic regions. This is followed by candidate detection, which is the most application-specific step in a CAD system. The step identifies a number of locations such as potential tumors, microcalcifications, polyps, and regions with diffuse abnormalities.

U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market is estimated to account for US$ 679.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3292

This report sample includes

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Top players in the market Research framework (presentation)

Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Drivers

High efficiency of CAD devices in detecting small size and low-density nodules is expected to fuel growth of the U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market market. CAD offers high detection of pulmonary nodules including the small size and low-density nodules. The approach assists and improves radiologist performance as a second reader, especially for nodules located in the central and hilar region and for small nodules by saving radiologist’s time even with relatively high false-positive rate.

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Opportunities

Increasing geriatric population that is prone to several chronic diseases is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3292

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Restraints

High price of CAD software is expected to hamper growth of the market. CAD software is available with a one-year license and end users require to renew it on an annual basis. The introduction of single reading with CAD, in place of double reading, may lead to an additional cost of around US$ 350 per 1,000 women screened in high and average volume units, respectively. Moreover, the high cost of purchasing the equipment may result in an additional cost of around US$ 700 per 1,000 women screened in low volume screening units.

Key Takeaways:

The Mammography segment in the U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market was valued at US$ 309.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 453.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 66.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is anticipated to increasing awareness for breast cancer in developing and developed economies during the forecast period.

The Breast Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) segment held dominant position in the U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market in 2019, accounting for 71.9% share in terms of value, followed by Chest Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) and Abdominal Computer-Aided Detection (CAD), respectively. Increasing incidence and prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to assist the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/us-computer-aided-detection-cad-market-2659

Market Trends

Major hospitals are offering mobile mammography services. For instance, in January 2020, Mercy Health Cincinnati started its annual screening mammogram through its mobile mammography program that offers screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to home or workplace.

Key institutes and universities are focused on using deep learning and CAD for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from the Washington University in St. Louis began the development of a deep learning-based pattern recognition (PR)-OCT system that is expected to automate image processing and offer CAD of colorectal cancer.

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market include, iCAD, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., ScreenPoint Medical BV, Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, EDDA Technology, Inc., Qlarity Imaging, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Key Developments

In July 2019, ScreenPoint Medical BV signed an agreement with Volpara Solutions under which Volpara will sell ScreenPoint’s Transpara products to breast imaging clinics in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia

In June 2019, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. announced to present REiLI, the company’s global Medical Imaging and Informatics Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology initiative, at AIMed Radiology 2019.

Request a Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3292

Segmentation

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market, By Product Type: Breast CAD Chest CAD Abdominal CAD Prostate CAD Cardiovascular CAD Others

U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market, By Technology: Mammography X-Ray Imaging MRI Computed Tomography Ultrasound Others

Company Profiles iCAD, Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Koninklijke Philips N.V Hologic, Inc. Carestream Health, Inc. ScreenPoint Medical BV Siemens AG GE Healthcare EDDA Technology, Inc. Qlarity Imaging Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737