Ureteral stents market, Industry Size, Competitive Share and Major Growth Drivers To Reach Global Worth of USD 359.9 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8% | CMI

Ureteral plays a key role in human body, which is to hold the ureter and maintain drainage of urine. There are tubes made of smooth muscle fibers that propel urine from kidney to the urinary bladders. Generally, in adults, ureters are 10-12 inch long and 0.12-0.16 inch in diameter. These ureteral stents are used for several medical conditions such as lithotripsy, blockage of the ureter, and ureter healing. Urinary incontinence is a crucial medical condition, in which ureteral stents are used to control and regulate the urine flow. Furthermore, the duration of ureteral stent in treatment depends upon an individual’s medical condition, which can be placed for short-term or long-term treatment. However, there are few adverse effects of ureteral stents such as difficulty in physical activities.

The global ureteral stents market was valued at US$ 359.9 million in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Global Ureteral Stents Market Dynamics- Drivers

Growing prevalence of urolithiasis across the globe due to changes in lifestyle such as dietary habits or sedentary lifestyle is expected to fuel growth of the global ureteral stents market during the forecast period. Urolithiasis is a urologic disorder and places a significant burden on the healthcare system. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in October 2018, around 19% of the population in India is suffering from urolithiasis.

Figure 1. Global Ureteral Stents Market Share, By Product Type

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2019)

Furthermore, key players in the market are involved in various growth strategies such as product launches, capacity expansion, and acquisition, which is expected to propel growth of the global ureteral stents market in the near future. For instance, in April 2018, Dornier MedTech launched and availability of AXIS Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and Stone Management Products such as ureteral stents and guidewires at the 2019 American Urology Association Meeting in Chicago, U.S. Moreover, in June 2019, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. acquired Brightwater Medical, Inc., to align Merit’s resolve drainage catheter portfolio with the Brightwater’s ConvertX biliary stent system to enhance the company’s sales outside the U.S.

Moreover, facility expansions by market players is expected to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Pnn Medical A/S announced its entry in the France market through its own operating sales force in February 2019.

Global Ureteral Stents Market- Regional Insight

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global ureteral stents market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of key market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bard Medical), Cook Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated in the region. Moreover, growing prevalence of kidney disorders in the region is also expected to drive North America ureteral stents market growth. For instance, in November 2018, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), kidney stone cases in the U.S. in 2013–2014 were 10.1% of total population.

Asia Pacific is also expected to gain significant market share in the global ureteral stents market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing product approvals for ureteral stents from regulatory authorities in the region. For instance, in May 2018, Allium Medical received regulatory clearance from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to market its portfolio of urological systems that includes products such as minimally-invasive BPH implant and premium urological stents, in China.

Moreover, Europe is expected to witness significant growth, owing to high presence of key players in the region. For instance, major players such as Teleflex Incorporated offer a wide range of ureteral stents such as superglide ureteral stents, antireflux valve DD stents, special ureteral stents which include integral stents with one pigtail, and integral stents closed with tips on both sides among others.

Figure 2: Global Ureteral Stents Market Value (US$ Mn), By Region

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2019)

Global Ureteral Stents Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global ureteral stents market include HydrUStent, LDA, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Cook Group, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, Q Urological Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Product Type

Double Pigtail Stents Multiloop Stents



Metal Stents Polymer Stents Silicone Ureteral Stents Hybrid Ureteral Stents Polyurethane Ureteral Stents



Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Application

Kidney Stones Ureteroscopy Lithotripsy Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Kidney Transplantation Urinary Incontinence Tumors Others



Global Ureteral Stents Market, By End User: Hospitals Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Product Type By Material Type By Application By End User



