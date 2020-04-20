Tympanostomy Products Market Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2027 | Worldwide Industry Analysis Focus On business players, Size, Share, Trends, Advanced and Innovative Technology, effective diagnostic solutions and Forecast

Otitis media is a group of inflammatory diseases of the middle ear. Two types of otitis media are acute otitis media (AOM) and otitis media with effusion (OME). To cure such ear infections, tympanostomy tube are used. This small tube is inserted into the eardrum to keep the middle ear aerated for prolonged period of time, and to prevent accumulation of fluid in the middle ear. These tubes are also used for reducing the risk of ear infections by placing it in the ear to drain out fluid from the middle ear. In some cases, even after the infection is cured, the fluid remains in the ear and this increases the chance of reoccurrence of infection. Therefore, in such cases tubes help in preventing the infection from reoccurring by draining all the fluid from ear.

Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3021

Global Tympanostomy Products Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence and incidence of otitis media is expected to drive the global tympanostomy products market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to a research published in South African Medical Journal in 2014, global incidence rate of acute otitis media is 10.9% and it was estimated that 80% of children will have at least one episode of acute otitis media (AOM) before the age of 3. Furthermore, according to a study published in Formulary Journal in 2014, AOM accounted for healthcare expenditure of around US$ 314 per child per year in the U.S. Moreover, due to increase in incidence of otitis media the manufacturers has started focusing on developing and launching products in market. For instance, in 2017, Preceptis Medical launched Hummingbird TTS ear tube delivery system, an alternative for general anesthesia, which will help placing the ear tube in very less time without using general anesthesia for ear surgeries. Medasil surgical limited offers a variety of tympanostomy products tube of different types such as Shah, Shepard, Mini Shah, and T- tube for treating otitis media. Adept Medical has NeoZoline ventilation tubes for treating otitis media.

Increasing developments and product approvals is expected to drive the global tympanostomy products market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, AventaMed Ltd. received European regulatory approval for its solo tympanostomy tube device (Solo TTD), used for quick and simple insertion of ear grommets. For this product in July 2019 AventaMed Ltd. has collaborated with Medtech for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to enter in U.S market.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3021

Global Tympanostomy Products Market Regional Analysis

Among region, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global tympanostomy products market over the forecast period due to presence of major manufacturers such as Preceptis Medical, and Henry Schein, Inc. Moreover, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2014, the prevalence of acute otitis media in Australian children was 7.1% -12.8% and 10.5% -30.3% for active chronic otitis media. Moreover, according to BioMed Central (BMC) 2016 Pediatrics springer publication, in European Countries the disease burden of acute otitis media is found to be increasing in children with 41.4 % 6 months to 2 year.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market Restraints

There are several drawbacks of using tympanostomy tubes which are expected to restrain the global tympanostomy products market growth, such as sometimes the tube may fall out from the ear leaving a small hole in eardrum which needs to be repaired with surgery. Prolonged presence of tube in the ear could lead to scaring in the eardrum which might result in loss of hearing. Another restraining factor affecting growth of the global tympanostomy products market is the availability of alternative treatments such as medication, laser procedures, techniques etc. In medication there are several classes such as oral antibiotic, topical agents, Antihistamines, decongestants, steroids, and others. Laser procedures are also used for treatment of chronic middle ear infections. There are few Osteopathic Manipulative treatment (OMT) techniques available for treating otitis media in children such as galbreath technique and auricular drainage.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global tympanostomy products market include Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Medasil Surgical Limited, Preceptis Medical, Acclarent Inc., Henry Schein, Inc, Summit Medical, Adept Medical, Teleflex Medical Ltd, Adventa Med, and BVM Meditech Private Limited.

Browse Research Report At @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/tympanostomy-products-market-3021

Global Tympanostomy Products Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Tube Applicators / Inserters Disposable Reusable

Tympanostomy Tubes Grommet Tube Intermediate Ear Tubes T-shaped Tubes



By Application

Otitis Media Acute Otitis Media Otitis Media with Effusion

Ear and Nose infections.

Others

By Materials Type

Fluoroplastic

Polyethylene

Silicone

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Others

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

LinkedIn | Twitter | Infographics