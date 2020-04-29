Swab Market Share Expand To US$ 1.02 Billion By Top Manufacturers, Latest Technologies, Segments Overview, Future Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forthcoming Developments by 2026

Request A Sample Copy – Swab Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2513

Swab plays a major role in the field of advanced healthcare, as it is an integral part of surgeries and medicine. It is widely used in first aid kit, wound cleansing, and at injection sites. Swab are made of absorbent material, sometimes alcohol, iodine, cetrimide, or cholrhexidine, which imparts several beneficial medical properties to it.

The global swab market was valued at US$ 578.6 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the global swab market include Puritan Medical Products, Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, FI Medical MWE, Cleancross Co., LTD., AdvaCare Systems, GPC Medical Ltd., Elmex Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

These companies are highly focused on receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel products in diagnostic tools. For instance, in April 2018, Parsagen Diagnostic Inc., received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PartoSure test, which consist of sterile flocked swab, lateral flow test strip, and vial with extraction solvent.

Increasing incidence of surgeries is expected to propel growth of the global swab market

Swab is used in for cleaning wounds and disinfecting the pre injection site. High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel demand for surgical procedures, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the American College of Cardiology Journal (JACC) in December 2012, an estimated 40% people above aged 25 years are diagnosed with high blood pressure in the U.S., and the number of patients with elevated blood pressure has increased from 600 million in 1980 to a billion in 2008.

Moreover, rising incidence of road accidents and falls associated wound and injuries are propelling growth of the swab market over the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet 2018, road accidents caused around 20 and 50 million injuries annually around the world. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 5 and 29 years, and more than 1.35 million people die annually, as a result of road traffic crashes globally.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to bolster market growth in North America

North America holds a dominant position in the global swab market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which leads to angioplasty and other surgeries. According to the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.3 million deaths annually worldwide, whereas an estimated 23.3 million people are expected to die from cardiovascular disease by 2030.

Growing geriatric population susceptible to cardiovascular disease in this region is expected to bolster the market growth over the projected period. The American Heart Association, in December 2015, estimated that around 85.6 million Americans suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease every year, and nearly 50% of African and America adults are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Swab Market, By Test Type: Blood Urine Saliva Others

Global Swab Market, By Product Type: Alcohol Swab Cotton Swab Dry Swab Gauze Swab

Global Swab Market, By Shaft Type: Aluminum Polypropylene Others

Global Swab Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



