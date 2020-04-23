Substance Abuse Treatment Market to Register a CAGR of 11.6% By 2023 | Applications, Share Analysis and Segmentation

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Analysis

The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size is projected to exhibit 11.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The rise of cases of smoking among teenagers is one of the primary drivers of the substance abuse treatment market. According to the Clinical and Translational Investigation Journal report of 2015, more than 60% of individuals have started smoking at the age of 13 and more than 90% individuals have smoked by they reached the age of 20. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), close to 19.7 million American adults has battled a substance abuse disorder in 2017.

Other major drivers of the substance abuse treatment market include patient awareness of the treatment, technological advances in diagnostics, a surge in cases of drug addiction, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure can fuel the market growth. The costs for battling various types of addiction by nations are likely to push the need for effective methods in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7230

Substance abuse or drug abuse is the use of over-the-top drugs or overconsumption of drugs for purposes other than its intended use. The consistent consumption of drugs can lead to physical and psychological imbalance and lead to intervention. The global substance abuse treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

However, reluctance of individuals to attain treatment for substance abuse and poor compliance to treatment in certain countries can impede substance abuse treatment market growth.

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Segmentation

The global substance abuse treatment market is segmented based on abuse type, treatment type, and end user.

The global substance abuse treatment market by abuse type is segmented into alcohol dependence, tobacco/nicotine addiction, and drug abuse. The drug abuse segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing cases of opioid addiction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 27 million were diagnosed with opioid use disorders in 2016. The large share of the number used prescription opioids illegally.

The global substance abuse treatment market by treatment type, is segmented into alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco/nicotine addiction treatment, and drug abuse treatment. The alcohol addiction treatment segment is further segmented into naltrexone, disulfiram, and acamprosate. The drug abuse treatment segment is further classified as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone. The tobacco/nicotine addiction treatment segment is further bifurcated into nicotine replacement treatment and non-nicotine medication. The nicotine replacement treatment segment includes nicotine inhaler, nicotine patch, nicotine gum, nicotine lozenge, and nicotine spray. On the other hand, the non-nicotine medication segment includes bupropion and varenicline.

Based on end user, the substance abuse treatment market is segmented into outpatient treatment centres, residential treatment centres, and inpatient treatment centres.

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions covered in detail with respect to the global substance abuse treatment market report.

The Americas had dominated the substance abuse treatment market owing to awareness of substance abuse and presence of various drug manufacturers which can treat the disorder. Efforts by governments and private firms to create awareness of substance abuse can be positive for the market. Telemedicine is being seen as a way for treating patients with substance abuse history. Relaxation of rules by government agencies for this method and use of FDA-approved medications can curb the cravings for drugs.

APAC is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to rise of technological advances and incidence of tobacco addiction. According to a report in Frontiers in Psychiatry Journal, China is facing a public challenge with regards to public smoking, with the numbers estimated to reach 2 million by 2030.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/substance-abuse-treatment-market-7230

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Competition Outlook

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma LP, Cipla, Sterinova, Alkermes Plc, LFB Group, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Allergan, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Accord Healthcare, Sanofi Aventis, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mylan Laboratories, Apotex, BioCorRx, INSYS Therapeutics, Glenmark, Opiant Technologies, Sanquin, and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are reputed players of the global substance abuse treatment market.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com