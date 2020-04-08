Stryker Emergency Relief Bed to Help COVID Clinics

Stryker, a big name in the medical device space, is releasing its Emergency Relief Bed specifically designed for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company claims it’ll be able to manufacture 10,000 of these per week as the demand for extra beds escalates and facilities are converted to temporary hospitals.

The Stryker Emergency Relief Bed is light, cheap and easy to make, which are its main features. It has wheels, with caster brakes, for easy transport of patients, a 30 degree adjustable head angle, a 6-inch mattress, and an IV pole.

Product info page: Emergency Relief Bed

Via: Stryker