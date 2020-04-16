Structural Heart Devices Market Size Is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% By 2023 | Share Analysis, Future Growth and Industry Trends

Structural Heart Devices Market Overview:

The global Structural Heart Devices Market is on a path to score a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, dealt with several factors and restraints to understand the structural heart devices market flow.

Factors included in the structural heart devices market report are the hike in investment for the research and development facilities, better inclusion of advanced technologies, and rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries. Various private and public organizations are ensuring the maintenance of a proper line of investment flow during the forecast period.

A surge in demand for minimally-invasive surgeries is providing scope for the incorporation of advanced technologies. In developing regions, growing development in the healthcare facilities is going to attract better investment and ensure a hike in market revenues.

However, the high cost of products can be a restraint for the global structural heart devices market. In addition, stringent government policies can deter growth.

Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation:

MRFR analysts have segmented the global structural heart devices market into type, indication, procedure, and end-user to allow a better understanding of the market.

By type, the global structural heart devices market study includes segments like occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, accessories, heart valve devices, and other devices. The heart valve devices include transcatheter heart valves and surgical heart valves. The segment of surgical heart valves comprises tissue heart valves and mechanical heart valves.

By indication, the global structural heart devices market is segmented into cardiomyopathy, congenital heart defects, valvular heart disease, and others. Valvular heart disease includes regurgitation and stenosis.

By procedure, the global structural heart devices market is segmented into Replacement Procedures and repair procedures. The segment of Replacement Procedures includes TAVR procedures and SAVR procedures. The repair procedures are known for their segments like closure procedures, valvuloplasty, annuloplasty, and TMVR procedures.

By end-users, the report on the structural heart devices market includes ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and others.

Structural Heart Devices Market Regional Analysis:

North America would lead the global structural heart devices market for its easy incorporation of structural heart medical devices in the medical sector. High investment capacity can also boost the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region would gain from growing investment in the healthcare sector and structural heart devices market expansion plans of the top plaayers who find the region as a profit-making opportunity.

Structural Heart Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

There are several structural heart device companies that are impacting the market by launching new structural heart disease devices and implementing other strategies that include mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, spurring the investment in the research and development sector, and others.

These companies are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), LivaNova plc (UK), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), ST. Jude Medical, Biomerics, Comed BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Endologix Inc. (US)., Cook Group Incorporated (US), CardioKinetix, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US). MRFR’s analysis of the market focuses on the recent developments made by these companies that will give know-how of how the companies are trying to perform in the coming days. This will also boost the strategy making policies.

Structural Heart Devices Industry News:

Keystone Heart Ltd., a part of the Venus Medtech Company, declared that its TriGUARD 3 Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device products received European CE Mark. The device can be used to minimalize the impact of cerebral damage. The machine follows a path where it deflects the embolic debris away from cerebral circulation while the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and other transcatheter heart procedures are on. This will boost the global structural heart devices market.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

