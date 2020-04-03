Strides in Regenerative Medicine to Lead Global Cell Therapy Market Growth

Cell Therapy Market Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis by Type (Autologous & Allogeneic), Product (Consumables (Vessel/Media/Serum/Reagent), Equipment, & Software & Other Services), Technique End User (Hospitals & Clinics & Others), & Region – Forecast till 2023

Cell Therapy Market Overview

Cell therapies include the transplantation of live cells via grafting, implantation, or injection for replacement or treatment of damaged tissues and cells. The ongoing research has culminated in the development of new cells with a vast scope of applications. Macrophage cell therapy is gaining traction due to strides in tissue engineering. The global cell therapy market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights vital points and challenges to be faced by industry leaders for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Cell Therapy Market Scope

The global cell therapy market size can balloon to USD 20,217 million by 2023. It can exhibit a CAGR of 22.36% over the forecast period. It is driven by high awareness levels of chronic diseases among the masses, rise in cell therapy transplantations, and a large patient pool. Rising number of clinical trials, adoption of regenerative medicine, and launch of new platforms and technologies can bode well for the market.

Investments by venture capital firms and large pharmaceutical companies can fuel development of therapies and propel market growth. Stem cell therapy is being heralded as the champion treatment method for curing non-communicable diseases. Development of autologous cell immunotherapies and its startling results can culminate in birth of various startups and acquisitions.

But strict regulations pertaining to its approval can impede market growth.

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

The global cell therapy market is segmented by type, product, technique, technology, cell source, application, and end-user.

By type, the market is bifurcated into 2 major segments – allogeneic and autologous.

The autologous segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 11,554.67 million by the end of 2023. Autologous cell therapy is a branch of regenerative medicine. It involves extraction of cells from the patient’s body to be used in cell-based therapies for treatment of various diseases related to dermatology, neurology, and oncology. It is anticipated to hold a larger market share in comparison to allogeneic cell therapy. On the other hand, the allogeneic segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.85% from 2018 to 2023. It involves the use of cells from other donors and the creation of cells through various cell culture techniques.

By product, it is segmented into equipment, consumables, and software & other services. The consumables segment is bound to contribute to market growth owing to increasing cases of infectious diseases.

By technique, it is segmented into chondrocyte cell therapy, stem cell therapy, fibroblast cell therapy, adoptive cell transfer (ACT), and cell vaccine.

Technologies discussed in detail in the market report comprise genome editing technology, viral vector technology, and cell immortalization technology.

Cell sources include umbilical cord blood-derived cells, adipose tissue, and bone marrow. The bone marrow source is touted to perform exceptionally in the global cell therapy market due to demand for bone marrow transplantation for treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Applications in the global cell therapy market include wound healing, oncology, orthopedic, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

End-users include research institutes, hospital & clinics, and regenerative medicine centers.

Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), Americas, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe are regions covered in respect to cell therapy in the market report.

The Americas accounted for 36.7% market share in 2017. It can register a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period owing to latest treatments being provided to cancer patients and other patients with non-communicable symptoms. Large therapeutic potential of cell therapies as well as clinical trials of latest drugs to eliminate the chances of remission can drive the regional cell therapy market growth.

On the other hand, the Europe cell therapy market size can exceed USD 6,357.79 million by 2023. Large healthcare expenditure by developed economies in the region combined with adoption of cell therapy for wound healing and cancer can augur favorably for the regional market.

Cell Therapy Market Competition

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc, NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, Vericel Corporation, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Pharmicell Co., Ltd, AlloSource, Medipost Co., Ltd, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd are major players of the global cell therapy market.

Cell Therapy Industry News

Carisma Therapeutics has decided on the development of human chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) for cancer immunotherapy. Macrophages are white blood cells which can track and consume bacteria, fungi, and parasites. These cells are injected into the patient. The CAR-M therapy possesses the potential of combating solid tumors by limiting cell traffic to the tumor site and preventing heterogenous expression of tumor-associated antigens.

