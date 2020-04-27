Stem Cell Reconstructive Market Size & Share 2020:Preference of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Fuel Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Industry

Stem cell reconstructive surgery involves the use of stem cells for the regeneration of injured or damaged cells in the body. Continued support by government research organizations and funding by them will explore its potential in the treatment of various diseases. The global stem cell reconstructive market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzes historical events, current and future trends, and predicts drivers and challenges for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market Scope

The global stem cell reconstructive market is predicted to expand at 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Primary growth drivers include the large geriatric population, increasing incidence of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and constant developments in stem cell technology. Large healthcare expenditure of nations and need for alternative treatments can spur the market growth. Product developments have constantly disrupted the market. For instance, NuVasive launched the next generation bone graft, Attrax Putty, for U.S. customers. It has shown remarkable progress in spinal surgeries according to clinical trials by the company.

Large strides made in tissue engineering and establishment of stem cell banks can further the potential of the market. This can be used in testing of new products and conduction of clinical trials. Development of polymetric biomaterial systems as well automation of stem cell technologies will guide the market throughout the forecast period.

High costs of the treatment and strict rules against its application may hamper the global stem cell reconstructive market growth.

Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market Segmentation

The global stem cell reconstructive market is segmented by sources, cell types, applications, and end users.

On the basis of sources, the market is categorized into syngeneic, allogeneic, autologous, and others. Autologous is further segmented into blood, bone marrow, and adipose tissue.

By cell types, the market is segmented into embryonic stem cell and adult stem cell.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into severe burn, cancer, diabetes, traumatic skin defect, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into research institutes, hospital, and others.

Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market Regional Analysis

The global stem cell reconstructive market report covers the trends and happenings to affect the market across the regions of Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for the largest market share due to a well developed healthcare sector and a large patient pool. The major share of the region is held by North America owing to large number of patients in Canada and the U.S. High prevalence of cancer and diabetes can facilitate regional market growth.

Europe has assumed the second position in the global stem cell reconstructive market followed by APAC. Investments in stem cell research and identification of new cell cultures will boost the regional stem cell reconstructive market. Regulation of stem cell research in countries as well as funding for stem cell embryonic cells can drive the market.

APAC is a developing region for the market with the major demand for stem cell reconstructive surgeries coming from Japan and Australia. Emergence of stem cell suppliers in China, Australia, and India is evidence of the large potential of the global stem cell reconstructive market. Public-private partnership agreements as well as expanding product pipelines in cell-based research can facilitate market growth.

Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market Competitive Outlook

TAKARA BIO INC., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Celyad, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Micronit Microfluidics, Capricor Therapeutics, NuVasive Inc., Baxter, Eleveflow, Pfizer Inc., Cynata, Tigenix, Mesoblast Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., StemCells Inc, and Caladrius are some of the notable players profiled in the global stem cell reconstructive market.

