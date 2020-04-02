Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Industry Report, 2025

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Surge in number of infectious diseases, favorable government initiatives for precautionary treatments and rapidly growing geriatric population is supporting the growth of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market is valued at USD xx Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD xx Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a contagious and fatal respiratory illness was first seemed in China in 2002. SARS normally begins with flu like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, headache and diarrhea. SARS is normally spread through droplets that enter the air when someone with the disease coughs or sneezes and it is spread mainly through close personal contact. Prevention of spread is extremely important for this highly infectious disease. Research is currently ongoing stage to develop an effective antiviral drug for SARS-CoV. Until then, people with SARS receive some supportive therapy and antibiotics to prevent from this infection. For the treatment of SARS many therapies are proven to be effective and it includes supporting with breathing using a ventilator to deliver oxygen, antibiotics to treat bacteria that cause pneumonia, antiviral medicines and high doses of steroids to reduce swelling in the lungs.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of by product type, application and by region. Based on product type the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market is segmented into CEL-1000, D-3252, FDX-000, INO-4500, LCA-60 and others. Based on application, the market is divided into hospital, clinic and research center.

The regions covered in this severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market Reports–

Key players of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market are CEL-SCI Corporation, GeneCure LLC, Humabs BioMed SA, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nanotherapeutics, Inc., Novavax, Phelix Therapeutics, Protein Sciences Corporation and others.

CEL-SCI Initiated Development of Immunotherapy to Treat COVID-19 Coronavirus Infection

On March 09, 2020; CEL-SCI Corporation announced that it is developing an immunotherapy to treat the COVID-19 coronavirus using its patented LEAPS peptide technology. The LEAPS peptide technology will utilize preserved regions of coronavirus proteins to stimulate protective cell mediated T cell responses and potentially reduce viral load. This technology is useful to construct immunotherapeutic peptides that exhibit both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. The LEAPS technology provides the good ability to develop immunotherapeutic products for numerous infectious diseases including cancers, autoimmune diseases, allergic asthma and allergy, select CNS diseases and the COVID-19 virus.

Surge in number of infectious diseases, favorable government initiatives for precautionary treatments and rapidly growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market.

The growth of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics is primarily driven by some key factors such as surge in number of infectious diseases caused by a SARS-associated coronavirus, favorable government initiatives for precautionary treatments and rapidly growing geriatric population. During the period of SARS infection there were around 8,098 reported cases of SARS and 774 deaths meaning that this virus killed about 1 in 10 people who were infected. According to WHO, on a global basis around 170,000 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been detected with an around 7,000 deaths in 150 countries. SARS related viruses are a newly emerged infectious disease in the 21st century that can be considered a serious threat to international health. To deal with these situations, various therapies are required in order to reduce vital diseases. Moreover, increasing need for immunization, rising focus on reducing viral load, growing incidences of respiratory diseases and prevalence of pneumonia are another driving factors supporting the growth of this market within the forecast period. However, regulatory compliance and culture condition requirements may hamper the growth of this market. Further research & development of rapid diagnostic tests and an effective treatment will be urgently needed and this will offer lucrative opportunities for this market in near future.

North America is expected to dominate the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market

North America is expected to dominate the largest market share for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics due to well developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding for the prevention of severe infectious diseases and significant improvements in the clinical management. For instance; in the United States, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), healthcare companies and collaborators are working on development of vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. On 20th march, 2020; around 5594 new cases and 49 new deaths in the United States have been reported. Asia pacific is emerge as the fastest growing region in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) therapeutics market owing to the technological advancements in healthcare systems such as RNA interference, DNA vaccines and CRISPR technology, increasing infectious diseases and rising standardized comprehensive program in Asian countries leading to the growth of this market.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Therapeutics Market Segmentation –

By Product Type:

CEL-1000

D-3252

FDX-000

INO-4500

LCA-60

Others

By Application Type:

Hospital

Clinic

Research Center

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

