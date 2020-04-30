Robust Technology Change to Fuel the Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market | Prominent Players: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., Biomatik Corporation, Abbexa Ltd., Geno Technology, Inc. etc.

Glycation is the process of bonding of a sugar molecule. For instance, glucose to a protein or a lipid molecule such as albumin. Glycated albumin is glucose bonded to an albumin molecule. Protein molecule i.e. albumin is present in blood, major body organs, and in body fluids. Function of albumin is to maintain shape of the cell, distribution of hormones, and nutrients. The amount of albumin decreases in the body when blood glucose levels are low and the amount of albumin increases in the body when blood glucose levels are high. Glycated albumin is measured during initiation of diabetes therapies to determine medication dose for treatment of diabetes.

According to a study conducted by the American Association for Clinical Study, in 2011, glycated albumin have been described as novel biomarkers for the detection and management of diabetes. Treatment of diabetes require glycemic control. There are various measurements used to provide indicators, which includes glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), 1, 5-anhydroglucitol (1,5AG) and glycated albumin.

Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) indicates the glycemic level during the first three months of diabetes. This measurement is useful for the confirmation of short term therapeutic efficacy during initiation of the treatment for diabetes. Glycated albumin assay is more useful for pregnant women suffering from diabetes.

Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Dynamics

Approval of new products for detection of diabetes is expected to drive the global glycated albumin assay market growth. For instance, in 2011, Diazyme Laboratories, Enzymatic glycated serum protein (GSP, Glycated Albumin) Assay Kit was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Enzymatic glycated serum protein (GSP, Glycated Albumin) Assay is two part liquid stable reagent, which can be used with various types of automated clinical chemistry analyzers. This product provides additional diagnostic values to clinical practices in diabetes management and screening. Thus, approval of products to manage diabetes in a rapid and accurate way is expected to drive glycated albumin assay market growth.

High prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive glycated albumin assay market growth. According to a survey conducted by National Institute of health (NIH), in 2016, more than 62 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in India.

However, the availability of alternative diabetes diagnosis method such as glucometer is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the vulnerability of variations offered by the test is also expected to decrease the adoption of glycated albumin assay, which in turn is restraining market growth.

Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to dominate the global glycated albumin assay market due to high prevalence of diabetes. According to a survey conducted by Center for disease control and prevention (CDC), in 2016, more than 30.3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with diabetes that accounts for around 9% of the U.S. population. More than 84.1 million people in U.S. are diagnosed with prediabetes. Such high prevalence of diabetes in U.S. is expected to boost growth of global glycated albumin assay market.

The Asia Pacific glycated albumin assay market is expected to witness significant growth due to FDA approvals of products launched by key players in this market. For instance, in 2017, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical intermediates, received an approval for their new product, Lucica glycated albumin –L. It is an in vitro diagnostic assay kits. Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation leveraged its own original enzymes to develop glycated albumin assay kits for use with biochemical auto analyzer. Approval of new product to manage diabetes is expected to drive glycated albumin assay market growth.

Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Key Players:-

The key players operating in global glycated albumin assay market include Epinex Diagnostics Inc., Simes Sikma biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ningbo Purebio biotechnology Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corpoation, Life Span Diabetes Clinic, Exocell Inc., Diazyme Laboratories, Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Abnova Corporation. These companies sell variety of products for diabetes monitoring. For instance, Epinex Diagnostics Inc.’s product includes Epinex G1A test. Epinex G1A test is a rapid diabetes monitoring index test, it is a monthly test to control the glycation. It allows earlier therapeutic intervention and also stores patient test results.

Key Developments

In June 2019, Abbott Laboratories launched Afinion HbA1c DX assay, one of the rapid point of care test for the diagnosis of diabetes condition.

In 2018, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc entered into distribution agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. to market Asahi Kasei’s Lucica Glycated Albumin-L (Lucica GA) liquid reagent kits for the measurement of glycated albumin in the U.S.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type:

Glycated Albumin (human)

Glycated Albumin (animals)

By Application:

Diagnosis Prediabetes Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes

Research

By End User:

Hospitals/Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

