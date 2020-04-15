Robotic Nurse Assistant Market is Expected to Reach $1486.3 Million by 2025 | Anticipating a CAGR of 21.5% | BMRC

The latest research report on Robotic Nurse Assistant Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market is valued at USD 380.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1486.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Report–

The robotic nurses are robots help patients’ bodily move around or perform simple tasks like taking vital signs or delivering medicine. Hence, robotic nurses serve as interfaces for doctors to use over distances to communicate with patients. These robotic nurses are used for various activities such as assisting elderly and disabled patients in performing their daily tasks, interacting with patients, monitoring patients and gathering patient information. These robots are also helping in reducing nurse-to-patient population ratios in countries where there is a shortfall of healthcare workers. Hence, the robotic nursing assistants deliver core benefits associated with safe patient lifting the analogous to those derived from at present traditional methods reduced incidence of clinician workplace injuries, and associated workman’s compensation claims and lost work time.

In the past few years, technology has advanced at a rapid rate and spread around the globe. The affordability and openness of technology has brought many benefits, including better scientific research, improved quality of life, and a higher average life expectancy in a number of countries. Given that various aspects of daily life are automated, people can focus on their careers and interests. Accordingly, how many technologically advanced societies’ people are not only living longer, but are also having fewer children. This development has led to a strangely large growth rate of the elderly population relative to the labor force. There are many people are living until old age and not enough children are born to make up the difference, there are fewer and fewer resources to take care of older generations. The assistive robots are speculated to advantage the elderly, injured, and disabled since they provide both, dexterity in movement and the precision reliability, which renders them ideal for quick rehabilitation. Conversely, the rising awareness among patients regarding the benefits of assistive robots coupled with an increasing need to curb healthcare expenditure will further accelerate the healthcare robot business development of growth.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global robotic nurse assistant market is classified as the independence support robots, daily care & transportation robots and autonomous mobile robots. Based upon application, global robotic nurse assistant is classified into hospitals, clinic, senior care facilities and homecare settings.

The regions covered in this robotic nurse assistant market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of robotic nurse assistant is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Report-

Some major key players for Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market are RIKEN-SRK, SoftBank Robotics, Panasonic, Fraunhofer IPA, Aethon, PARO Robots U.S., Inc., Hstar Technologies, Diligent Robotics, Toyota Motor Corporation and others.

News-

Diligent Robotics Raised $10 Million for Nurse Assistant Robot Moxi.

March 20th, 2020; Diligent Robotics today announced the close of a $10 million round to expand its fleet of nurse assistant robots for hospitals. The round was led by DNX Ventures, with participation from True Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, Next Coast Ventures, Grit Ventures, E14 Fund, and Promus Ventures. Moxi was designed to reduce nurse workloads by handling tasks like collecting supplies, gathering soiled linens, and delivering fresh ones, and it’s coming to market during the COVID-19 crisis, when nurses are in short supply. In addition to tackling mundane aspects of the job, the robot can also help reduce health care professionals’ exposure to disease.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Dynamics–

Increasing technological innovations coupled with growing research funding in healthcare robotics, and rising trend of artificial intelligence in healthcare are some of the major factors expected to drive the market growth. According to statements of the International Federation of Robotics IFR in 2015, robot sales has been increased by 15% to 253,748 units as well as the electronics industry has rose by more than 41% in last few years. The growth in the ageing population is considered to be one of major drivers of the overall robotic nurse assistant market. The robotic nurse assistants are developed by the researchers to reduce high patient to nurse ratios and streamline other factors including lack of experienced staffs and insufficient time to monitor patients.

However, factors such as high cost of robotic systems coupled with safety concerns are likely to hinder the market growth to a certain extent. Additionally, the rapid advances in software programming techniques combined with new vision and motion technologies are rapidly expanding the scope of robot applications. The new technology robotic lab assistant can locate that vessel and draw the blood with less pain and anxiety for the patient. The robots also prepare and dispense medications in pharmacological labs. In larger facilities, robotic carts carry bed linens and even meals from floor to floor, riding elevators and maneuvering through automatic doors. There are also gears and wires robotic assistants that help paraplegics move and can administer physical therapy.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global robotic nurse assistant market within the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population in this region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that from the U.S. National Institute on Aging show that the geriatric population of 65 years and older worldwide will grow from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. Latest advancements in technologies are made in order to maintain the ratio of nurses to patient’s population, hence boosting the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a fast growth in this market. The major share is expected to contribute by Japan. Japan is considered as the major revenue contributor of the overall regional market due to its increased spending in the service robotics sector. According to the World Robotics in 2015 by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) the number of sold service robot units went up by 11.5% from 2013 to 2014 producing an increased sales value of USD 3.77 billion about Japan 422.1 billion or 3.42 billion followed by Europe. The expenditure in Japan is further likely to increase exponentially over the coming years. The increasing ageing population in Japan is expected to positively influence the growth market. According to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research (IPSS) one-person households of elderly individuals will show a particularly sharp increase from 9.6% about 4.98 million of all Japanese households since 2010 to 15.4% 7.62 million in 2035.

Key Benefits for Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Report–

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Segmentation:–

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market: By Type

Independence Support Robots

Daily Care & Transportation Robots

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market: By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

