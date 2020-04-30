Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market 2020 Global Report, Industry In-Depth Analysis, Size Estimation, Growth Opportunities, Business Statistics, Key Players Revenue

Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Research Report, by Product (Surgical Robot, Rehabilitation Robot, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robot), Application (Neurology, Orthopedic, Laparoscopy), End User (Healthcare Provider, Payer) –Forecast Till 2023

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Overview

Various types of computer-assisted surgical systems may be used for surgical navigation, preoperative preparation, and surgical procedures. Robot assisted surgical devices (RAS) are a sort of machine-assisted surgical systems. RAS tools, often referred to as robotic surgery, allow the physician to use computer software systems to monitor and transfer surgical instruments for a multitude of surgical procedures using one or maybe more small incisions in the human body. A RAS system may have the advantages of promoting minimally invasive surgery and assisting with complicated tasks in restricted areas of the human body.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7777

The system is not necessarily a robot, but without human intervention, it can not conduct surgery. The FDA has approved RAS devices that can be used by qualified doctors for laparoscopic surgeries in general cardiac, urological, gynecological, colorectal, head and neck, thoracic and surgical procedures in an operating room setting. Hysterectomy and prostatectomy are some common surgeries which may require RAS devices. Robot assisted surgery is an effective treatment choice which is safe and successful when properly used by trained healthcare experts.

The global demand for robot assisted surgical systems is expected to expand exponentially during the forecast period. It is projected that throughout the 2018–2023 period, the worldwide demand for robot-assisted surgical systems will register a CAGR of about 10 per cent. Owing to technological advances in areas such as 3D Imaging, Motion Sensors, HD Surgical Microscopic Cameras, Data Recorder & Data Analytics, Remote Navigation, and Robotic Catheter Control System (CCS), robot assisted surgical system market is expected to experience a shift in trends.

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Segmentation

The market for Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems is divided by application, product, and end user. Market by segment, the robot-assisted surgical systems are categorized into rehabilitation robots, surgical robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, emergency response systems, and hospital and pharmacy robots. Based on applications, the global market for robot-assisted surgical systems has been further segmented into Neurology, Laparoscopy, and Orthopedic. The global robot-assisted surgical systems market has been segmented into Healthcare Providers, Payer, and others. Analysts have also studied the sub-segments of these categories to get a clear idea of what’s happening in the market and what to expect in the future.

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Regional Overview

The Americas is expected to dominate the worldwide market for robot-assisted surgical systems due to demand growth in the North American market. This is primarily due to factors like well-established healthcare facilities and will boost future growth in this area by increasing the deployment of robotic surgical systems across diverse healthcare environments. Owing to the implementation of modern robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures as well as the consistency of care of new and existing medical conditions, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share on the robot-assisted surgical systems market. Further, the report covers Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa regions as well.

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global robot-assisted surgical systems market are Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Health robotics S.R.L, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Medrobotics, and others.

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Industry News

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), a leader in robot-assisted surgery, reported sales of $1.1 billion during the first quarter of 2020, exceeding analyst expectations by $90 million and marking rise of 13 per cent year-over-year. In pre-market trading, ISRG shares grew 6 per cent further as reported by the company.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Overview



3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

….Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/robot-assisted-surgical-systems-market-7777

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.