Rise in Number of Surgeries to Drive Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Research Report: By Application (Neurology, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Urology, others), Product (Auxiliary Devices, Cutter Devices, Dilators, Forceps and Spatulas, & Others), End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Handheld surgical devices are tools or instruments used by clinicians or surgeons in operation theaters. The nature of surgeries and the seriousness of injuries or diseases can warrant high-end devices. The global handheld surgical devices market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) outlines salient aspects of the industry in a comprehensive manner for readers. It has highlighted trends, opportunities, and challenges for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Scope

The global handheld surgical devices market is poised to display a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Rising number of surgeries is the primary driver of the market. According to the Eurostat report of 2016, close to 1,040.8 cases of cataract surgery and nearly 406 cases of transluminal coronary angioplasty were recorded. The increasing number of diseases has warranted surgical instruments to increase the chances of success. Sterilization solutions designed to ensure the elimination of microbials and other harmful microorganisms can protect doctors and citizens from infections.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7210

Other prominent drivers of the global handheld surgical devices market include a steady demand for cosmetic surgeries, large number of accidents, high patient awareness levels, and technological advancements. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 10 million are injured due to road accidents annually. This can positively impact market growth.

Lack of skilled personnel and stringent government regulations can be challenging for the global handheld surgical devices market.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Competition Outlook

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aspen Surgical

Pelion Surgical

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medicon Eg

CooperSurgical Inc.

Millennium Surgical Corp

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thompson Surgical

KLS Martin

Elite Medical

are major players of the global handheld surgical devices market.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Segmentation

The global handheld surgical devices market is segmented by application, product, and end user.

Major market applications include cardiovascular, wound closure, neurology, orthopedics, urology, gynecology, and others.

Products include auxiliary devices, forceps and spatulas, dilators, graspers, cutter devices, retractors, and others. Auxiliary devices are further segmented into closure devices, clamps, and cannulas. Similarly, cutter devices comprise scissor, trocars, and lancets. Lastly, ‘others’ segment includes snares, punches, blunt dissectors, and curettes.

By end user, the global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into research and academic institutes, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Clinics held a large market share in 2017 due to rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global handheld surgical devices market covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas can lead the global market due to requirement of diagnosis of chronic conditions and a large susceptible geriatric populace. According to the data of Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), close to 28.1 million were diagnosed with heart disease in the U.S. Large number of cosmetic surgeries in the region owing to emphasis on external appearances can. Europe, on the other hand, is the second largest region due to rise in research and development investments and large number of surgical procedures. According to the WHO, the numbers of chronic diseases in the region can rise at a rapid rate sparking the need for handheld devices.

APAC is expected to showcase the fastest growth in the global handheld surgical devices market owing to the large healthcare expenditure, the expansion of the healthcare sector, and an astounding number of surgical procedures. Emergence of dental clinics amid the background of oral health awareness can fuel the demand for surgical instruments. Lastly, the MEA region has the lowest market share owing to fewer investments in the healthcare sector.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

..Continued

Get More Information on Handheld Surgical Devices Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/handheld-surgical-devices-market-7210

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.