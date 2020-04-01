Resuscitation Masks Market (COVID-19 Updated) – Size, Largest Share Market | Industry Report, 2020-2026 | Armstrong Medical, Attucho, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Besmed Health Business Crop., Acare, Allied Healthcare Products, American Diagnostic, BLS Systems Limited, Ecolab Europe, Ferno (UK) Limited and Fisher, Paykel Healthcare and Medtronic Plc.

Global Resuscitation Masks Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating the global resuscitation masks market include,

Armstrong Medical Attucho Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Besmed Health Business Crop. Acare Allied Healthcare Products American Diagnostic BLS Systems Limited. Ecolab Europe Ferno (UK) Limited and Fisher Paykel Healthcare and Medtronic Plc.

Global Resuscitation Masks Market – Insights

Resuscitation is a process of correcting physiological disorders in an acutely ill patient. Resuscitation masks are pliable, dome-shaped breathing devices and are mainly used when a person has a cardiac arrest or respiratory arrest. These mask can be placed over the nose and mouth and has an oxygen concentration of 35-55% with 6-15 LPM common flow rate. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation are the two types of resuscitation processes.

The resuscitation masks are one-way. An attachable, disposable filter valve is also provided to protect the emergency responder from contamination from the patient. The filter can be changed or sterilized after single use. These masks are a part of first aid.

Global Resuscitation Masks Market: Drivers

High prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases is expected to boost growth of the global resuscitation masks market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 147,101 deaths were registered due to chronic lower respiratory disease, which includes asthma in 2014, while 174,000 people visited the emergency department due to chronic disorders. Furthermore, 18.4 million people aged 18 and over suffer from asthma in the U.S. Moreover, according to America Heart Association, over 350,000 out-of-hospital incidents and 209,000 in-hospital incidents for cardiac arrest were recorded in 2016 in the U.S.

Global Resuscitation Masks Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global resuscitation masks market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2013, 32 million people were diagnosed with asthma in the U.S.

Increasing launch of new resuscitation masks is expected to boost growth of the market in Europe. For instance, Ecolab is launching adjustable resuscitation masks in Europe. Increasing awareness regarding resuscitation masks is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Resuscitation Masks Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Facial

Laryngeal

Oral

Nasal Pillow

By Characteristic

Reusable

Single-use

By Application

Surgery

Coma

Anesthesia

Mouth-To-Mouth

Resuscitation

By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare settings

