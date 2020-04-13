Researchers Turn One Ventilator into Two

A group of clinicians, medtech researchers, and companies based in Galway, Ireland, has developed a system that allows two patients to use one ventilator, essentially doubling the effectiveness of existing ventilator stocks during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Called the Galway VentShare system, the technology consists of viral filters, valves, tubing, CO 2 sensors, and pressure and flow meters, which allows two patients to be safely ventilated with independent parameters, such as tidal volume control.

Galway is a significant hub for medical technology development. Some of the world’s largest producers of ventilators, including Medtronic, are based in Galway, and a significant proportion of the world’s ventilators are produced there. Consequently, there is a significant level of relevant expertise among medtech developers and researchers in the city.

This team has created the VentShare system to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing a ventilator between two patients isn’t something that a hospital would need to do under normal circumstances, the system is conceived to address the current ventilator shortage. The group has said that their solution is a safe option for emergency situations, and it includes viral filters to prevent cross-contamination between patients.

As the system uses ventilator components that should be readily available in a hospital setting, the design can be easily replicated by hospitals around the world. Patient settings can be controlled using an open-source app, making it easy to fine tune the ventilation for each patient independently.

Watch a demonstration of the system below.

Via: Galway VentShare