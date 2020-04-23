Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2025 | CAGR of 12.94%

The latest research report on Remote Patient Monitoring System Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market is valued at USD 763.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1789.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.94% over the forecast period.

Scope of Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Report-

Remote patient monitoring system is a device including vital sign monitoring system, glucose meters and other portable devices which is used by patients at a remote location. The remote patient monitoring system is most ordinarily used to reduce the progression of chronic disorders and to reinforce recovery after getting discharged from an acute care unit. It is a type of mobile healthcare systems that enable patients to utilize ambulatory medical devices. RPM also has the power to enhance the standard of care. It is used to enhance the capacity for physicians to treat more patients at any time anywhere. It is often working by one physician to watch a group of patients simultaneously, or by a group of physicians who all monitor an equivalent patient. RPM is usually used to help patients that need chronic, post-discharge or senior care.

The regions covered in this remote patient monitoring system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Report-

Remote patient monitoring system market report covers prominent players like Bosch; Welch Allyn, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell, Roche, Philips Healthcare, Philips, Biotronik, Intel, Health anywhere Inc., Covidien Plc. , American Telecar, and others.

News-

Honeywell Life Care Solutions and MobileHelp Announced Business Collaboration

July 14th, 2016; Honeywell Life Care Solutions and MobileHelp announced business collaboration to expand their existing business for creating a step-down solution for patients who are moving through the care field. Honeywell offered consumer-facing telehealth solution to MobileHelp’s through its healthcare provider channel MobileVitals. This collaboration allowed patients who are being monitored by healthcare professionals using Honeywell’s remote patient monitoring devices to Improves Patient Care Transitions and Medical Oversight. Honeywell and MobileHelp recognized that these patients are ideally suited for this solution.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Regional Analysis–

North America holds a leading position in remote patient monitoring system market due to high R&D intensity and the incorporation of high innovative technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the presence of some of the major players in the medical device manufacturing industry in this region. According to the American Heart Association, Coronary heart condition is that the leading cause (45.1 percent) of deaths due to disorder within the U.S. for the year 2017. Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the U.S. died over 360,000 people annually.

Key Benefits for Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitoring (EEG)

Special Monitors

Anesthesia Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Cardiac Rhythm Monitor

Respiratory Monitor

Fetal Heart Monitors

Prothrombin Monitors

Multi Parameter Monitors (MPM)

Others

By Application:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Sleep Disorder

Weight management and Fitness Monitoring

Bronchitis

Infections

Virus

Dehydration

Hypertension

Others

By End-User:

Hospital Based Patients

Ambulatory Patients

Home Healthcare

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market by Component

