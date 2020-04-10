Radiation Dose Management Market Share, Current Trends and Industry Report to 2025 | CAGR 11.24%

Radiation Dose Management Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for advanced equipments with rising concerns over radiation overexpose and increasing focus on improving quality of patient care are some factors driving the growth of radiation dose managements market.

Radiation Dose Management Market is growing with a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period.

The emission of energy through space vacuum or through a material medium in the form of particles or waves is known as Radiation. The amount of radiation absorbed by the body is called radiation dose. The concentration of radiations deposited on the tissue is absorbed and is used to assess for biochemical changes in specific tissues. There are many ways and procedure for radiation dose management which includes diagnostic imaging procedures, such as computed tomography (CT) and nuclear medicine, and interventional procedures, recording software, real-time staff dose monitoring, regulatory compliance and technology to reduce dose, including integrative reconstruction software. It can be measured in a number of ways such as an Equivalent dose, effective dose, and absorbed dose are some of the forms of radiation dose. The equivalent dose is being used to assess the expected amount of biological damage happened in the human body caused by the absorbed dose. The amount of effective dose depends on factors such as the sensitivity of each organ to the exposure of radiation and absorbed dose by all organs of the body. The demand for radiation dose management has been raised astoundingly due to rising awareness of these devices among the people which reduces the pain associated with the unwanted body parts of the human being.

Radiation dose management market report is segmented on the basis of product & service, modality, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon the solutions, the market is sub segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Based upon services type, the market is sub classified into support & maintenance services, implementation & integration services, consulting services and education & training services. Based upon modality market is classified into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, and nuclear medicine. According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), nearly 68 million CT scans are being used annually in the U.S. whereas the Japan, the United States and Australia lead the world in number of CT scanners per head of the population, with 64, 26 and 18 scanners per million citizens respectively. Based upon the end-user, the radiation dose managements are classified as hospitals, ambulatory care settings and others.

The regions covered in this radiation dose management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Radiation dose management Market Reports-

Radiation dose management market report covers prominent players Bayer AG, McKesson Corporation, Erlanger Health Systems, , GE Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Infinitt Healthcare, Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., Medsquare, Philips Healthcare, Novarad Corporation, Pacshealth, Llc, , Qaelum N.V., Richardson Healthcare, sectraab, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (A Division Of Siemens Ag), Ultraspect Inc and many others.

Windsong Radiology Group Acquired MEDRAD Stellant FLEX using TechCARE CT Non-Obsolescence Program

News: – On 30 October 2019, The Radiology Group has been acquired MEDRAD Stellant FLEX the newest MEDRAD CT Injection System while participating in the TechCARE CT Non-Obsolescence Program. This participation has been helped to examine how the technology can improve existing processes while lending input to Bayer ahead of the company’s widespread platform release. Bayer’s TechCARE and Windsong had detailed how the MEDRAD Stellant FLEX Injection System non-obsolescence program is a key to help the patients to minimize operational costs, standardize care and avoid downtime of the various medical pieces of equipment. New CT equipment has been developed by the Bayer in collaboration with MEDRAD Stellant FLEX for producing dose reduction hardware and software-embedded technology which reduces the risk of radiation exposure to patients and uses Stellant CT injection system.

Medsquare shows updates to dose monitoring software at JFR

News: – On 22nd October 2019, Radiation dose management firm Medsquare has been updated its dose monitoring software at the recent Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR) meeting in Paris. The company’s Dashboard Analytics web platform tool, previously displayed at ECR 2019 is being upgraded its software including improved visualization of patient dose data and information related to the facility and services. The software has features of adjustments at the interface level that has capability of to select multiple comments for clinicians for justifying overexposure, reassign the physician for a study, and directly export anonymized studies, among other enhancements.

Radiation dose management Market Dynamics –

The growing need for radiation dose management in cancer patients with nuclear medicines, as well as due to surge in the geriatric population with increasing health awareness is responsible for the growth of self-care nutritional products. As cancer patients need radiotherapy for killing unwanted blood cells in the human body, the demand for this radiation dosage has been increased astoundingly. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), radiation therapy remains an important component of cancer treatment with around 50% of all cancer patients receives this therapy during illness and which is responsible for 40% curative treatment for cancer. According to WHO in 2018, around 9.6 million people worldwide are estimated to have died from cancer and are continuing to grow globally, with extinction of tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on families, individuals, health systems and communities. However, the radiation dose management is expensive as the cost of the types of equipment and software needed for the treatment of the human being is high and the major restraining factor for the growth of this market is communication risks of radiation exposure while handling various dose measurement techniques and working with a lack of the standardized type of types of equipment for examination. Moreover, for the radiation safety, many solutions have been presented with the approach to dose optimization with professionals nationwide and various technological advancement has been made for dose management to establish a culture of radiation safety in medical imaging has been created a huge opportunity for this market during the forecast period.

Radiation dose management Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the radiation dose management market with the potential rate due to rising awareness among the people about advanced technology equipments like computed tomography, recording software, real-time staff dose monitoring for the treatment for the cure of disease like cancer, chronic ailments etc. The remarkable rise in the usage and number of computed tomography (CT) procedures including sonography and MR imaging for the treatment of chronic diseases has increased. According to Radiology Society of North America, United States has raised the usage of CT devices at a rate of approximately 10% annually which is approaching 80 million scans per annum in the year 2016. According to National Cancer Institute of Health in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are being diagnosed in the United States and around 609,640 people are estimated to die from this disease. In spite of this, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States and is expected to rise to 20.3 million by 2026 with the usage of proper treatments of radiation dose management solutions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing patient pool of chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, and growing need to cure with the help of suitable radiation dose management solutions. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S., the developing region Africa and Asia accounts for 65% of cancer deaths because of to 60% of the global population resides there and the different distribution of cancer types and higher case fatality rates in these regions.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of radiation dose management’s equipment due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases. According to WHO in 2018, Europe accounts for 23.4% of the total cancer cases and 20.3% of the cancer deaths, although it has only 9% of the global population, followed by the Americas 21% of incidence and 14.4% of mortality rate globally which requires advanced treatments for the cure usually by radiation dose monitoring to the infected human body parts only and eliminating the pain of the patients.

Radiation dose management Market Segmentation –

Radiation dose management Market: By Product & Service

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Implementation & Integration Services

Consulting Services

Education & Training Services

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other

Radiation dose management Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

