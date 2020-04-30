Protein Expression Systems Market CAGR Grow at a 11.1% Share to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2026 | Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lonza Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA etc.

To Gain More Insights into the Protein Expression Systems Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/protein-expression-systems-market-2383

Protein expression is an advanced technology which has application across biochemistry, molecular biology, and protein research. It can be used across other scientific research fields which requires functional proteins for research purpose. This technology offers substrate or enzymes required for further analysis. Bacterial cells such as E. coli cells which are suitable for protein expression and transformation are available as research kits. Other commonly used protein expression cells include cells derived from insect, yeast, plants, and mammalian cells.

The global protein expression systems market size was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global protein expression systems market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lonza Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lucigen Corporation, Promega Corporation, ARTES Biotechnology GmbH, ProteoGenix, Addgene Inc., Geneva Biotech, Profacgen, and Peak Proteins Ltd.

Request A Sample Copy – Protein Expression Systems Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2383

Global Protein Expression Systems Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Analysis, By Expression Systems, 2017

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2018)

Rising demand for protein therapeutics is projected to fuel the market growth of protein expression system

The growing incidence of various diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and genetic disorders is the prime factor fueling the market growth of the protein expression system. For instance, protein-based drugs such as insulin can treat a wide variety of conditions with remarkable effectiveness. Additionally, minimum risk coupled with the high-efficiency of protein-based therapeutics is encouraging manufacturers to invest in the protein expression systems research and development, Moreover, recombinant proteins such as enzymes and biologics are widely used in the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries.

Furthermore, advancement in protein-engineering technologies offers drug developers and manufacturers to develop and modify desirable functional proteins of interest while maintaining product efficacy and safety. For instance, in 2017, HumanZyme Inc., a leading supplier of novel recombinant human proteins and growth factors expressed in human cells announced the launch of HumanKine(r) Interferon-gamma (IFN gamma) expressed from HEK293 cells. IFN gamma protects against bacterial, viral, and protozoan infections.

Purchase Report at @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2383

Market Restraints

Despite a wide range of applications of protein therapeutics in R &D and drug development, however, in some cases, the development of recombinant proteins can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive. Also, the recombinant proteins produced in cells may not be the same as the natural forms, hence this difference can affect the effectiveness of therapeutic recombinant proteins and even cause side-effects.

Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global protein expression systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America protein expression systems market is expected to gain significant revenue share during the forecast period, owing to rising investment in biopharmaceutical research and development and activities from public and private organizations. For instance, according to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), 2016, member companies invested around US$ 58.8 billion in research and development in 2015, of which, the majority was by all biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S.

Asia Pacific protein expression systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The lucrative growth in the region is majorly attributed to the growing interests of regional manufacturers in protein therapeutics. For instance, in 2016, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Crescendo Biologics collaborated and license agreement for the discovery, development, and commercialization of Humabody-based therapeutics for cancers with a high unmet medical need. Human bodies are a novel class of extremely small, robust, and potent protein therapeutics.

Global Protein Expression Systems Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%)

Source: Coherent Market Insights Analysis (2018)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2383

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Protein Expression Systems Market, By Expression System: Mammalian Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Bacterial Expression Systems Plant Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Cell Free Expression Systems

Global Protein Expression Systems Market, By Product Type: Competent Cells Instruments Reagents Others

Global Protein Expression Systems Market, By Application: Protein Therapeutics Research Studies

Global Protein Expression Systems Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application: Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application: Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Expression System: By Product Type: By Application:



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

INDIA : +91-848-285-0837