Portering Chair Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% By 2026 | Prominent Players: Accora Ltd, Antano Group, Bristol Maid, G & J Logistics Limited, Promotal, Roma Medical, and Stryker Corporation.

Portering chairs are medical equipment mainly used to transfer patients in the hospital for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes. Portering chair is also useful for individuals suffering from diseases such as neurological conditions, kyphosis, oedemas legs and/ or fluid build-up, stiffness or fixtures at hips, and with limited extension at the knees.

The global portering chair market size was valued at US$ 544.8 million in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Growing incidence of chronic diseases, trauma, and neurological conditions is projected to propel the portering chair market growth

Rising geriatric population base rates and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and infectious diseases are projected to fuel the growth of the global portering chair. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, 2015, around 800,000 people in the U.S. die due to stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, the rising number of sports injuries such as fractures and bone dislocation is further projected to boost demand for portering chairs. According to the American Academics of Pediatrics 2015 report, 775,000 children aged 14 years and younger are admitted to hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries, annually. MRI portering chairs are projected to foresee significant demand on the account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2014, around 66,771 people suffered from liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in the U.S.

Portering chairs are also used to transport obese patients. Therefore, increasing the prevalence of obesity is also expected to stimulate the growth of the portering chair market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics report, over 30% of adults in the U.S. were obese in 2012.

Key players operating in the global portering chair market include Accora Ltd, Antano Group, Bristol Maid, G & J Logistics Limited, Promotal, Roma Medical, and Stryker Corporation.

Restraints

However, strict government regulation for the production and marketing of portering chairs is projected to hinder the growth of the market. Several professional organizations, including the American Association of Respiratory Care, the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM), the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM), the Study Group for Safety in Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SIAARTI), and the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine have published guidelines for the performance of intrahospital transports.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global portering chair market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America portering chair market is projected to generate major revenue share over the forecast period and this can be attributed to growing MRI procedures along with the rising incidence of chronic diseases and traumatic injuries in the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 110 per 1000 inhabitants in the U.S. have undergone MRI examination in 2014, suggesting intense use of MRI portering chairs in this geographical region.

The Asia Pacific portering chair market is projected to witness significant growth, and this can be attributed to the rising geriatric population base rate that requires appropriate medical care. According to the United Nations Population Fund, by 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old. Moreover, a growing number of road accidents in emerging economies such as India and China is further projected to fuel demand for portering chair. According to the Government of India, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Transport Research Wing’s report, 2016, road accident is the major cause of injuries, disabilities, and death in India, which accounts for 1,317 accidents per day with an average of 494,624 injured people in 2016.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Portering Chair Market, By Chair Type: Folding Non-folding

Global Portering Chair Market, By Application: Pediatric Bariatric Others

Global Portering Chair Market, By End User: Hospital Clinics Ambulatory Centers



