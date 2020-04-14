Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market – Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price from 2020-2026

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the POCT market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the POCT industry.

At present, diagnosis and treatment process of COVID-19 include direct patient charging, ECG diagnosis and in vitro diagnosis, especially in vitro diagnosis. As an important development direction of in vitro diagnosis, POCT has the advantages of short detection time, small instrument and convenient operation. Based on these features, POCT is widely used in ICU. The high severity rate of COVID-19 brings about a sharp increase in demand for high-end medical equipment related to ICU. The critical rate in Hubei Province of China is 15% – 25% in the period of accelerated case growth. At present, there are 13 European countries in short supply of ICU beds in Europe and Iran. According to the requirements, one ICU bed needs to be equipped with one ventilator, one monitor, one electrocardiograph, one defibrillator and one blood purifier. According to the estimation of the number of confirmed cases and 15% of the severe cases rate by April 4, it is estimated that at present, at least 40294 ICU beds and equipment need to be increased in Europe, 4599 ICU beds and equipment need to be increased in Iran, and 44893 ICU beds and equipment need to be increased in Europe and Iran. Totally, there is a huge demand gap in POCT in the world nowadays.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the POCT YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 43.2% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 43676 Million in 2020 from US$ 30500 Million in 2019. The market size of POCT will reach US$ xx Million in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The total production of POCT will be estimated to xx K Units in China in 2020, compared with xx K Units in 2019. The production is expected to grow by xx% in 2020. With the control of COVID-19, the demand for POCT will decline. The overall production will fall back in 2021. And the production of POCT will be xx K Units in China, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

POCT (Point of Care Testing) is a new rapid test mode and technology for emergency patients. Compared with the traditional laboratory testing, POCT testing does not need special personnel to collect, transmit and test samples, simplify the process, and can quickly and timely feedback information in a short time, while not limiting the testing time and location. The instrument is small and portable. From the perspective of application scenarios, it is mainly used in ICU, operating room, emergency department and other clinical departments as well as family, clinic, community hospital, etc. In recent years, the scenarios are slightly crossed, and POCT instruments will also be introduced into the laboratory, and the demand for high-throughput and automatic instruments will be increased.

The POCT can mainly be divided into eight categories: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Others. Accordingly, the global market size of Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Others will reach US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million, US $ xx Million and US $ xx Million in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx%, xx%, xx%, xx%, xx%, xx%, xx% and xx%. Blood Glucose Testing takes a big amount of market with xx%.

From the perspective of application/end users, POCT can be divided into two main categories: Bedside POCT and Laboratory Testing. Accordingly, the global market size of Bedside POCT and Laboratory Testing will reach US $ xx Million and US $ xx Million in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx% and xx%. Bedside POCT takes a big amount of market with xx%.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has increased dramatically, with the largest number of confirmed cases in the world, which has become the “epicenter” of the global epidemic. At present, the total number of tests in the United States is large, but it is still insufficient. In the future, the number of confirmed cases in the United States will still grow rapidly. Italy and Spain are the most serious epidemic countries in Europe, but they are close to the turning point of the epidemic. France, Germany and Britain are expected to reach the turning point in the middle and late April. There will be more patients that need POCT in the following days. Under this circumstance, POCT in Hospitals will increase at a certain degree in 2020.

