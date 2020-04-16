Pharmaceutical Granulators Market Size Is Estimated Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% By 2027 | L.B. Bohle, Alexanderwerk, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Frewitt S.A., LINXIS Group, Spraying Systems Co., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Romaco Group, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, and Glatt GmbH.

Global Pharmaceutical Granulators Market, by Product Type (Single Pot Granulators, High Sheer Granulators, Fluid Bed Granulators, Rapid Mixer Granulators, Oscillating Granulators, and Others), By Granulation Mechanism (Dry Granulators, Wet Granulators, and Mixed Granulators), By End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,435.8 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Granulators are rotor machines that convert fine powder to granules through a series of physical processes. Granulation is a process in which small particles are gathered together to form a large permanent mass. The granulation process has applications in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing tablets, capsules, and other forms of medicines.

The rapidly developing pharmaceutical industry is expected to facilitate growth of the global pharmaceutical granulators market. The insufficient production capability of manufacturing sites can hamper demand for high volume pharmaceuticals. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, high sheer wet granulation and fluid bed drying were identified to be critical unit operations that impact drug dosage formulation. Pharmaceutical companies are establishing new manufacturing facilities and expanding existing ones in terms of upgrading the manufacturing equipment and procedures.

For instance, in November 2017, Fresenius Kabi invested more than US$ 100 Million in expansion of its manufacturing facility at Wilson, North Carolina. Similarly, in October 2017, Piramal Pharma Solutions, an Indian drug manufacturer, invested US$ 55 Million for expansion of API manufacturing units in North America and India.

Furthermore, the market players are also focusing on enhancing the performance of the granulators. Major players are focused on developing novel and innovative solutions to maintain leading position in the market. For instance, in June 2015, L B Bohle Maschinen introduced BRC 25, a small dry granulator with low maintenance for easy handling, continuous production, and small footprint. Moreover, in 2015, Bosch Packaging Technology introduced a new granulation unit called GranuLean that facilitates a complete and quick granulation procedure of pharmaceutical ingredients in a compact size unit. The market players are adopting direct marketing strategies by participating in various trade fairs, conferences, and others. For instance, in March 2017, Buhler Group displayed and presented its latest innovative AHPE900 granulator at VIV ASIA 2017, as one of its marketing strategy.

Several initiatives taken by governmental and non-governmental organizations to scale up pharmaceutical manufacturing process leading to number of new player entries in the pharmaceutical production sector is major factor driving the growth of the market. The entry of local players in the pharmaceutical industry is accompanied by funding and subsidies provided by government to these players in terms of facility & equipment set-up which helps the companies to start small and mid-sized manufacturing units. Granulators are an integral part of these units, as these are the primary stage unit processors in oral dosage formulations. For instance, according to the provisions of 2015 – 16 Union Budget of India, a national center to develop bulk drugs and facilitate their research was set up in Hyderabad, India.

Key Takeaways of the Global Pharmaceutical Granulators Market:

The global pharmaceutical granulators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing automation of drug development procedures involving installation of upgraded automatic instruments, which is propelling demand for pharmaceutical granulators. For instance, in July 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim invested US$ 217 million for upgrading and expanding its manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

Among product type, the high shear mixer granulators segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the global pharmaceutical granulators market owing to increasing demand for high-shear granulators in pharmaceutical in R&D.

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulators market include L.B. Bohle, Alexanderwerk, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Frewitt S.A., LINXIS Group, Spraying Systems Co., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Romaco Group, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, and Glatt GmbH.

