Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to reach US$ 11,944.6 Mn, Growth Opportunities 2019-2027 | Key Competitors – BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group etc.

Pharmaceutical excipients are designed to interact and enhance the properties of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Excipients are made to promote various ingredient qualities and have become a valuable asset for drug formulators. Excipients can be included for long-term stabilization, bulking up solid formulations that contain APIs in small amounts, or to provide an enhancement of the active ingredient in the final dosage form. Moreover, excipients are used to improve properties of the drug formulation such as increasing drug absorption, reducing viscosity, and improving solubility of APIs in the formulation.

Furthermore, patient compliance and formulation safety is offered by the use of pharmaceutical excipients in drug formulation. Excipients such as sweeteners and flavoring agents are used in pharmaceutical formulations to mask the bitter taste of API’s, and help to increase patient compliance for drug formulations. For instance, the International Pharmaceutical Excipient Councils (IPE) governs the global pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing by providing harmonized excipient guidelines to manufacturers. The IPE provides general guidelines such as implementation of Good Manufacturing Practices for excipients, guidelines for manufacturing site selection, safety manufacturing and others.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market was valued at US$ 6,557.6 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

The oral and topical segment is driving the pharmaceutical excipients market growth

Excipients are largely used in the production of oral dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, and liquids owing to formulation stability and shelf-life of oral dosage drugs. Moreover, based on application, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral. Currently, there is growing focus on using liposomes for delivery of topical drugs. Liposomes are used as models for artificial cells. It naturally neutralizes the pH of the drug through protons mechanism thus allowing it to freely pass through a membrane. These liposomes deliver drugs by the diffusion process rather than direct cell fusion. Such novel drug delivery approaches helps to propel growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for novel drug formulations is a factor that is propelling growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market. For instance, according to a research article published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) on June 2019, researchers from the University of Sussex have developed a new oral dosage form to tackle bioavailability challenges such as drug absorption, drug metabolism and first pass metabolism of oral dosage forms. They developed Liqui-pellet oral dosages for drug delivery by using liquisolid technology that involves extrusion-spheronization process.

Patent expiries to provide opportunities for pharmaceutical excipients manufacturers

According to McKinsey’s Global Generics report 2017, Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate), Cialis (tadalafi), Velcade (bortezomib), Alimta (pemetrexed), Vytorin (ezetimibe and simvastatin), Cubicin (daptomycin), Reyataz (atazanavir), and Sandostatin LAR (octreotide acetate) are some of the major brands that went off-patent in 2017. This is estimated to pave the way for generic brands, thereby boosting demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

According to the same source, around US$ 97 billion worth of drugs will go off-patent during 2017 – 2019.

Furthermore, most key players are focusing on strategic collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. For instance, in March 2019, BASF collaborated with Nuritas, a start-up based in Ireland, for the launch of PeptAIde, a sport nutrition product in China. PeptAIde helps to modulate inflammation for post-workout recovery. It contains a unique set of plant-based peptides which are identified using artificial intelligence.

Moreover, advent of biosimilars is expected to further propel growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market. Companies are investing in the development of biosimilars to capitalize on this market opportunity. However, strict regulations over the approval of biosimilars is slowing the approval of biosimilars being developed, which, in turn, is hampering growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market include BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc., MEGGLE Excipients & Technology, and others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Chemistry: Plants Animals Minerals Synthetic Source

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality: Binders Diluents Glidents Disintegrants

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Application: Oral Parenteral Topical

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Region: North America By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Chemistry: By Functionality: By Application: By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

