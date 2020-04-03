Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024– Increasing awareness of workplace safety is a one of the major factor which drives the growth of global personal protective equipment market.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is valued at USD 42.25 Billion in 2017and expected to reach USD 65.66 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Personal protective equipment is protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. Also its clothing or equipment designed to be worn by someone to protect them from the risk of injury or illness. Personal Protective Equipment can also protect patients who are at high risk for contracting infections through a surgery or who have a medical condition, such as, an immunodeficiency, from being exposed to substances or potentially infectious material conveyed by tourists and healthcare workers. When used properly and with other infection control practices like hand-washing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and covering coughs and sneezes, it minimizes the spread of infection from one person to a different. Effective use of PPE includes properly removing and removing contaminated PPE to stop exposing both the wearer and people to infection.

Global personal protective equipment (PPE) market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. based upon by type global personal protective equipment (PPE) is classified into hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, head, eye and face protection, fall protection, hearing protection, others. On the basis of application global personal protective equipment (PPE) is divides into construction, oil & gas industry, automobile industry, aerospace, communication Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Food & Pharmaceuticals and Others.

The regions covered in this personal protective equipment (PPE) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market Reports–

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report covers prominent player’s 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell, Avon Rubber, Bergeron, Bullard, COFRA, Cordova Safety Products, Delta Plus, Dräger, DuPont, Excalor, Honeywell, Huatong, JAL Group, Kappler, Kimberly-Clark, Lakeland Industries, Lindström, Moldex-Metric, MSA Safety, Northern Safety, Oftenrich Group, Protective Industrial Products, Respirex, SanCheong, Shanghai Gangkai, TST Sweden, U.PROTEC., Uvex, Woshine Group and other.

News:- March 23, 2020

Florida sports Apparel Company making personal protective equipment for people on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Instead of lying off employees the company is hiring more workers so it can make personal protective equipment (PPE) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They offered to help make the items in high demand and practically overnight stopped making sports apparel and started making personal protective equipment. One week ago, Fit USA Manufacturing was making sports apparel. Now, it’s making masks and gowns for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Increasing awareness of workplace safety is expected to drive the growth of global personal protective equipment market. Organizations often adopt safety management system or behavior-based system approaches to managing their safety functions in an attempt to achieve performance excellence. Preventable work-related deaths are projected to increase the awareness about workplace safety. According to National Safety Council, between 2017 and 2018, preventable work-related deaths increased 2%, from 4,414 to 4,493, while the death rate per 100,000 remained steady at 3.1%. At the same time, total work-related deaths also increased 2%, from 5,147 to 5,250. However, increased automation in end-use industries and High price of specialized clothing hampers the growth of Personal Protective Equipment Market. Technological innovation and changing consumer preference for personal protective equipment and also demand for multipurpose equipment are expected to create an opportunity for this market.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is dominated by North America

North America is the largest market for personal protective equipment market due to increasing fatal accidents and occupational injuries at the workplace across various industries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5,250 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2018, a 2 percent increase from the 5,147 in 2017. And Between 2011 and 2017, road traffic injuries in the United States grew by about 530,000 incidents to some 2.7 million road traffic-related injuries in 2017. Europe has been the second largest consumer of Personal Protective Equipment and is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. There has been a growing need for highly effective wear and tear resistant and high-utility personal protective equipment in most core industries such as metal manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, and refining. This increasing number of occupational injuries is expected to expand the approval of personal protective equipment in the region over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report:-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation –

By type

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

By application

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Food & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

