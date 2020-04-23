Patient Handling Equipment Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

In its latest report on Patient Handling Equipment Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is valued at USD 6.72 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.14 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Report-

Patient handling equipment is a newer and safer method of transferring patients than floor lifts. It uses a series of ceiling tracks and an electrical lift motor to lift and transfer a patient to varied locations. Caregiver guides the patient along the track rather than pushing patient with a lift along the floor. There are various types of products such as slings, slide sheets, hoists, turntables and transfer boards. Also, the various sorts of handling equipments are often classified into four major categories like transport equipment, positioning equipment, unit load formation equipment and storage equipment. Patient handling equipment is developed to make moving patients easier and safer. It reduces the risk of injury for both healthcare workers and patients while improving the quality of patient care. Use of lifting equipment is essential to a successful safe patient handling program a nd it reduced exposure to manual lifting injuries by up to 95%.

The regions covered in this patient handling equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of patient handling equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Patient Handling Equipment Market Report-

Patient handling equipment market report covers prominent players Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, Guldmann Inc., Getinge Group, Handicare, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH, Joerns Healthcare and others.

News–

Stryker Released Emergency Relief Bed, a Limited-Release Medical Bed to Support Critical Needs during Pandemic.

April 3rd, 2020; Stryker announced the development of a low-cost, limited-release emergency response bed to quickly aid healthcare providers with efficient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stryker’s Emergency Relief Bed is a low-cost, readily available solution intended to serve those on the front lines ranging from hospital emergency departments to triage and pop-up areas of care. It includes a six-inch-thick foam surface. The bed is intended for use in the COVID-19 pandemic to support increased patient numbers in healthcare facilities. Stryker is actively pursuing making the bed available in select markets around the world.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Regional Analysis–

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing population in countries like India and China in this region. In addition, increasing advancements in research development initiative, high population growth rate and improving healthcare infrastructure are drawing medical devices’ manufacturers to develop manufacturing sites in these countries. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), in high income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple between 2015-2050 to reach 10.2%. North America is expected to show a significant growth in the global patient handling equipment market due to increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, chronic and lifestyle associated diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare in this region. In addition, the patient handling equipment market is growing due to presence of large number of healthcare facilities, trained professionals and demand for better services along with supportive regulations for patient safety in this region.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Wheelchair

Scooter

Beds

Bathroom Safety

Mechanical

Ambulatory

By Type of Care:

Bariatric

Fall

Critical

Wound

Accessory

Lifting

Transfer

By End User:

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

