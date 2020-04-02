Ostomy Care Accessories Market Share Estimated to Reach US$ 829.6 Million with an 7.0% CAGR by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Ostomy care accessories are used by patients suffering from urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, and other medical conditions that may cause neurogenic bladder and/or neurogenic bowel. These accessories include open/ drainable bags, urostomy bag, one-piece bags, two-piece bags, convex wafers/bags, stoma caps/plugs, and adhesive remover sprays/wipes.

Statistics:

The global ostomy care accessories market is estimated to account for US$ 829.6 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Drivers

High prevalence of Crohn’s disease is expected to boost growth of the global ostomy care accessories market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Worldwide incidence and prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the 21st century: a systematic review of population-based studies’, published in the journal Lancet in 2018, the prevalence of Crohn’s disease in Germany was 22 per 100,000 and 319 per 100,000 in Canada.

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Opportunities

Major government bodies are focused on offering reimbursement for ostomy care accessories, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in July 2019, the French Ministry of Health announced a reimbursement review and published new final classifications and prices within Ostomy Care, Continence Care and Wound Care in France.

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Restraints

However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in the U.S., Medicare and private insurance providers offer low reimbursement rates for ostomy surgeries.

Key Takeaways:

The Belts, Tapes, Adhesives segment in the global ostomy care accessories market was valued at US$ 169.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 296.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease during the forecast period.

The Home Care Settings segment held dominant position in the global ostomy care accessories market in 2019, accounting for 57.2% share in terms of value, followed by Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, respectively. Increasing incidence of bladder cancer is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Key players in the market are focused on partnering with universities as part of their CSR activities and marketing strategies. For instance, in October 2019, Hollister Incorporated announced a US$ 100,000 commitment to support University of Alabama Adapted Athletics. Funding will help current and/or prospective adapted athletes pursue their academic and athletic goals.

Major suppliers in the market are focused on offering home delivery of ostomy care accessories. For instance, in June 2018, ActivStyle, a major direct-to-consumer distributor of medical supplies, launched Catheter Express, a new catheter and urology brand within the ActivStyle family that will focus on the convenient home delivery of catheters and urology supplies in the U.S.

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global ostomy care accessories market include, Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Inc., EuroMed, Inc., AdaptHealth, LLC, 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc., FNC Medical Corporation, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Torbot Group, Inc., 180 Medical, Inc., and Cymed.

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Key Developments

In September 2019, ConvaTec Group Plc signed an agreement to acquire Southlake Medical Supplies, Inc., a provider of catheter-related supplies

In July 2019, Coloplast Corp. launched two new products SenSura Mio Baby and SenSura Mio Kids in its SenSura Mio ostomy care range for premature infants and kids.

Segmentation

Scope of the report