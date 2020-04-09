Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2019 Industry Analysis with Latest Trends & Technological Advancement in 2025 | Top Key Players are Novartis, Topcon Corporation, Ellex, Iridex, Nidek Inc.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, refractive errors, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal disorders are driving the global ophthalmic lasers market.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market is valued at USD 1278.00 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1774.44 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 4.80% over the forecast period.

Scope of Ophthalmic Lasers Market-

Ophthalmic lasers allow accurate treatment of a variety of eye problems with little risk of infection. Many laser procedures are relatively pain free and performed on an outpatient basis. The combination of safety, relative low cost andaccuracymake lasers very useful ophthalmic tools. Additionally applications of lasers consist of the utilization of Argon laser for treatment of glaucoma, retinal detachments, wild hairs on the eyelid, diabetic retinopathy, vein occlusions, retinal holes and rarely In early sorts of the wet sort of age related degeneration. Krypton laser is usually used for a spread of retinal diseases. The use of ophthalmic lasers has become quite common place within the surgical care of the many eye disorders and within the case of a cloudy capsule can clear vision and within the case of other disorders can preserve sight.Some ophthalmic lasers are also used for photodynamic therapy. For photocoagulation ophthalmologists use, frequency-doubled Nd:YAG lasers, argon, dye, krypton and diode to coagulate abnormal vascular tissue in the retina. Among these, dye and diode lasers are being used in the photodynamic treatment of intraocular tumors.

Ophthalmic Lasers market report is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon product, ophthalmic lasers market is classified into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, Nd:YAGlasers, diode lasers and other lasers. Based upon type, ophthalmic lasers market is classified intophotodisruption lasers, selective trabeculoplasty laser (SLT) and photocoagulation lasers. Based upon application, ophthalmic lasers market is classified into glaucoma, cataract removal, refractive error corrections, diabetic retinopathy, AMD and others. Based upon end user, ophthalmic lasers market is classified into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory service center.

The regions covered in this ophthalmic lasers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ophthalmic lasers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Ophthalmic Lasers Market Reports-

Ophthalmic Lasers market report covers prominent players like Carl ZiessMeditec Ag, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Ellex Medical Corporation, Quantel Inc., Iridex Corporation, Nidek Co., LTD., Lumenis, Abbott Laboratories, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems. , Lightmed USA, Coherent, Inc., Ocular Instruments, AsicoLLC.,Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., and NoIR Laser Company, LLC. and Others.

Ellex to Unveil Tango Reflex Laser System at AAO 2016

News: June 10, 2016, Ellex Medical launched its newest laser technology at American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in Chicago. The new Tango Reflex combines Ellex’s proprietary Reflex Technology for posterior and anterior YAG laser procedures with the industry’s leading selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) technology to deliver an all-in-one ophthalmic treatment solution.The Tango Reflex allows users to instantly switch between different treatments modes at the touch of a button and utilizes an easy-to-use touchscreen interface for quick adjustment of all treatment parameters.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, refractive errors, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal disorders driving the growth of market. According to NCBI, Glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness, affects approximately 64.3 million individuals globally.The prevalence of visual impairment-related diseases is increasing globally, due to change in lifestyle, such as smoking tobacco. Ophthalmic lasers provide a viable alternative for treatment of eye-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive error, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Moreover, increase in geriatric population is also driving the growth of the market. Aging population is commonly affected with various eye disorders. According to WHO, globally, at least 2.2 billion people affected with Blindness and vision impairment Most of them tend to develop cataract and hyperopia. Hence, geriatric population is considered as a lucrative target customer base for the market. However, high cost of ophthalmic laser therapies adoption among the end users and lack of skilled practitioners which are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, due to technological advancements ophthalmic lasers in healthcare sectors and increasing government initiatives and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative lasers technologies and products is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the ophthalmic lasers marketduring forecast period. According to National Eye Institute, 2.7 million Americans have glaucoma and an estimated 4.3 million will have glaucoma by 2030.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the ophthalmic lasers market with the potential rate in terms of revenue for ophthalmic lasers due to wide range research and development activities and early adoption of new technologies in the region. Furthermore,presence of key players in ophthalmic lasers manufacturing and increased growth in research and developed healthcare organizationand promising government initiatives in implementing ophthalmic lasers in ophthalmic disease management and reimbursement will propel the ophthalmic lasers market growth during forecast period. In the U.S., more than 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness.

Europe is projected to be the second largest market in the global ophthalmic lasers due to increased ophthalmic diseases surgeries and implementation of high healthcare concerns in the region. Besides, rising geriatric population with ophthalmic disorders improve the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals &laboratories and also increasing patient awareness levels for ophthalmic laser treatment options. However, increasing number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics in emerging economies such as China, and India are providing immense growth opportunities for the ophthalmic lasers market. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential for driving the market growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure and evolving medical structure.

Key Benefits for Ophthalmic Lasers Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation –

By Product:

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

Other Lasers

By Type:

Photodisruption Lasers

Selective Trabeculoplasty Laser (SLT)

Photocoagulation Lasers

By Application:

Glaucoma

Cataract Removal

Refractive Error Corrections

Diabetic Retinopathy

AMD

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Center

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

