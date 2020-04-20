Ocular Surgery Market Global Share Reach US$ 2,996 Million: Top Key Players Growth Factors, Technological Advancements, Upcoming Trends, Regions and Industry Outlook 2019 To 2027

Global Ocular Surgery Market – Insights

Ocular surgery, also known as eye surgery, is performed on the eye or its adnexa for the treatment of blindness caused due to various factors such as cataract, glaucoma, birth defects, macular degeneration, and eye injuries.

Request Sample Copy of the Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/826

Global Ocular Surgery Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cataract is expected to boost growth of the global ocular surgery market over the forecast period. Smoking, alcohol use, and environmental factors such as prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light can increase the risk of cataract. The condition remains one of the leading causes of blindness in low and middle-income countries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, cataract accounted for 47.8% of the cause for blindness worldwide, followed by glaucoma. According to the National Eye Institute, in 2010, over 24 million people 40 of age and above were reported to have cataracts in the U.S., and this number is projected to reach around 40 million by 2030. Cataract surgery involves insertion of an artificial lens in order to remove clouding from the natural lens of the eye. People aged 40 years and above are at high risk of contract. In laser-assisted cataract surgery, femtosecond laser, computerized mapping, and 3D measurements aid in accurately removing cataracts.

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is also expected to boost growth of the market. The optic nerve of the eye is damaged in glaucoma and a surgery can help reduce intraocular pressure that damages the optic nerve. According to Bright Focus Foundation, as of 2017, over 3 million people in the U.S. are estimated to be suffering from glaucoma, of which around 2.7 million affected by open-angle glaucoma are recorded to be 40 years of age and above. Laser surgery is widely used in the treatment of glaucoma, in which laser is used to make a small opening in the eye’s drainage system to helps increase fluid drainage out of the eye.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2zgqskk

Increasing development in ocular surgery and launch of new ocular devices is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, Alcon launched NGENUITY 3D Visualization system, which offers enhanced visualization, improves the surgeon’s posture while performing the surgery, and reduces fatigue. It also minimizes light exposure to the patient’s eye. Incisions in the cornea are made using handheld blades in conventional methods such as phacoemulsification (phaco). These approaches are safe and effective only when performed by a skilled surgeon. Laser-assisted cataract surgery results in fewer surgical errors and predictable outcomes, which has increased its adoption compared to conventional cataract surgery.

Increasing geriatric population and awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment of various eye-related diseases is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2012, 70% of all cases of blindness in Germany accounted for the aging population. Blindness can be prevented through a combination of education, medical healthcare facilities. For instance, The National Eye Institute (NEI) established National Eye Health Education Program (NEHEP) to help increase awareness about glaucoma among the populace.

Global Ocular Surgery Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global ocular surgery market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global ocular surgery market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing incidence of diabetes and eye-related disorders among the populace in the region. People suffering from diabetes are at high risk of blindness. According to National Federation of the Blind, 2014, around 1.3 million people were legally blind in the U.S. and estimated that over 75,000 people in the U.S. are expected to become blind or visually impaired, annually.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/826

Global Ocular Surgery Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the ocular surgery market include, Bausch & Lomb, Ellex Medical Lasers, Topcon Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V. (DORC), and Lumenis.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

LinkedIn | Twitter | Infographics