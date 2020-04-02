North America Toxicology Laboratories Market 2020 Global Opportunities and Industry Share Expected Surpass US$ 317.1 Million by 2027 – Latest Application Development Insights

The various instruments, reagents, and kits used to diagnose the amount of substance across forensic laboratories (public and private), rehabilitation centers, hospitals and trauma centers, and diagnostics laboratories include ELISA kit, PCR kit, Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT), RIA, immunochemistry analyzers, PCR machine, gas chromatography (GC)-mass spectrometry (MS), and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

Statistics:

North America toxicology laboratories market is estimated to account for US$ 317.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

For More Information Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3277

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market: Drivers

Stringent regulatory scenario on consumption of controlled substances is expected to propel growth of North America toxicology laboratories market. For instance, the U.S. Controlled Substances Act controls the manufacturing, distribution, and dispensing of controlled substances across the U. S.

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market: Opportunities

Key players in the market can focus on the use of enhancing production technology to offer cheaper kits and instruments for toxicology laboratories. For instance, in December 2019, InSphero AG announced upgrades to its production technology that decreased the cost of its assay-ready 3D InSight Human Liver Microtissues. New pricing structure is expected to enable researchers to save close to 50% on 3D models for liver toxicology and drug safety testing applications.

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market: Restraints

The conventional technologies used to detect the presence of abusive substances require a large amount of sample, which is difficult to procure in critical situations. This is expected to hamper growth of North America toxicology laboratories market.

Purchase a copy of North America Toxicology Laboratories Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3277

Key Takeaways:

The Urine sample segment in North America toxicology laboratories market was valued at US$ 75.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 189.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is anticipated to increasing demand for toxicology testing and increasing consumption of controlled substances in North America.

The Forensic Laboratories segment held dominant position in North America toxicology laboratories market in 2018, accounting for 46.2% share in terms of value, followed by diagnostic laboratories respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing technological advancements such as integration of cloud computing during the forecast period.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing M&A activities from major market players. For instance, in June 2019, Eurofins Scientific acquired Transplant Genomics Inc., a molecular diagnostics company focused on enhancing organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics.

Key players in the market are also focused on enhancing manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in August 2018, Enzo Biochem, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a commercial facility with nearly 36,000 square feet in Farmingdale, NY, to advance its diagnostic and therapeutic growth strategy. The facility is expected to enhance the company’s ability to produce and distribute its growing portfolio of molecular assays, immunohistochemistry, immunoassays and immuno-oncology products and services.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3277

Regulations

According to the U.S. FDA, “the pre-market notifications are required when the laboratory automation system are hands-off the sample ID directly to the analyzer, without the analyzer performing sample identification.”

If the devices perform simple physiological and clinical calculations, the pre-market notification is not required

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in North America toxicology laboratories market include, InSphero AG, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Neogen Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and Vala Sciences Inc.

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market: Key Developments

In December 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. started its new viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization site in Lexington, Massachusetts. The 50,000-square-foot facility is expected to support the development, testing, and manufacture of viral vectors.

In November 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced a new generation of ICP-OES systems, Agilent 5800 ICP-OES and 5900 ICP-OES systems, for laboratories serving the environmental, food, energy, chemicals, and materials markets.

Additional Information on such Research Findings can be Availed At @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/north-america-toxicology-laboratories-market-2646

Scope:

Toxicology Laboratories Market, By Drug Class: Alcohol Amphetamines Barbiturates Benzodiazepines Opiates/Opioids Tricyclic Antidepressants Z Drugs

Toxicology Laboratories Market, By Product Type: Instruments Immunochemistry Analysers PCR Machine Gas Chromatography (GC)-Mass Spectrometry (MS) High-Performance Liquid Chromatography(HPLC) Reagents and Kits ELISA PCR Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT) Radio Immuno-sorbent Assay (RIA)

Toxicology Laboratories Market, By Sample Type: Urine Blood Hair Oral Fluids

Toxicology Laboratories Market, By End User: Hospitals and Trauma Centers Forensic Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories Rehabilitation Centers

Toxicology Laboratories Market, By Region: U.S. By Drug Class: Alcohol Amphetamines Barbiturates Benzodiazepines Opiates/Opioids Tricyclic Antidepressants Z Drugs By Product Type Instruments Immunochemistry Analysers PCR Machine Gas Chromatography (GC)-Mass Spectrometry (MS) High-Performance Liquid Chromatography(HPLC) Reagents and Kits ELISA PCR Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT) Radio Immuno-sorbent Assay (RIA) By Sample Type Urine Blood Hair Oral Fluids By End-User Hospitals and Trauma Centers Forensic Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories Rehabilitation Centers Canada By Drug Class: Alcohol Amphetamines Barbiturates Benzodiazepines Opiates/Opioids Tricyclic Antidepressants Z Drugs By Product Type Instruments Immunochemistry Analysers PCR Machine Gas Chromatography (GC)-Mass Spectrometry (MS) High-Performance Liquid Chromatography(HPLC) Reagents and Kits ELISA PCR Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique (EMIT) Radio Immuno-sorbent Assay (RIA) By Sample Type Urine Blood Hair Oral Fluids By End-User Hospitals and Trauma Centers Forensic Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories Rehabilitation Centers

Company Profiles InSphero AG * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Eurofins Scientific Neogen Corporation Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Vala Sciences Inc.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737