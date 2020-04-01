Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market To Reach USD 2.83 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market valued at USD 870.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.8%. Non-invasive fat removal is a non-surgical procedure to remove fats from different parts of the body. Rise in the sedentary lifestyle, and the incidences of obesity, are the factors responsible for market growth. Additionally, the rise in the disposable income among the consumers and the demand for non-invasive treatment are further boosting the market growth. The increased awareness among the individuals to remaining healthy and fit is the primary factor fueling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is the primary factor restraining market growth. WHO in the year 2016 has reported that more than 1.9 billion adults, i.e., above the age of 18, were overweight out of this 650 million adults were obese. In 2016, 39% of adults over 18 years were overweight, and 13% were obese.

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to an increase in the incidences of obesity rise in the research and developed in the region, regulatory approval for various technologies, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2708

Further key findings from the report suggest

FDA, in the year 2018, had approved the latest fat-busting method of body contouring. Vanquish, a product of BTL Aesthetics for fat reduction is the most effective method in removing the fats from the targeted areas. It is entirely a non-invasive and safe method. The procedure uses radio-frequency energy to target and destroys fat cells by heating them; it further causes shrinkage and elimination of adipose tissue. Vanquish is designed so that the energy penetrates deep into the fat layers, but doesn’t contact the skin so that the tissue above the fat layer is unaffected, making it safe for the surface skin layer.

In the year 2018, Cutera had launched truSculpt iD’s to deliver a personalized body sculpting to the patients. It has a unique ability to treat various fat densities and all skin types. It uses innovative monopolar radiofrequency (RF) technology to target fat and therapeutically heats it until adipose tissue are slowly removed and excreted through the body naturally.

In the year 2019, Venus concept had launched Venus Bliss. It is a non-invasive medical aesthetic device; it comprises the use of two technologies in one system. The 1064 nm diode laser applicators are used in the device. It is used to treat focal fat in the abdomen and flanks through non-invasive lipolysis that further results in fat reduction. For completing the treatment and achieve a more contoured appearance, the (MP)2 applicator is used for tightening the lax skin and reduce circumference. It uses our proprietary (MP)2 technology and combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency and Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields with advanced VariPulse technology.

Radiofrequency in the technology segment has witnessed a significant growth as it heats the fats in the body and proceeds in the fat removal it is likely to rise with a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period

Cryolipolysis in the technology segment have obtained a remarkable growth in the market due to its effectiveness in the breakdown of fat cells and also because of the demand for non-invasive procedure it is expected to rise with a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period

BTL (U.K), Cutera Inc.(U.S.), ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.(U.S.), Solta Medical, Inc (U.S.), Venus Concept (Canada), Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.) (China), Cynosure, Inc (U.S.), Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (U.S.), Erchonia (U.S.) are the key players in the Non-invasive fat reduction market.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2708

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market on the basis of technologies, end use and region:

Technologies Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Radiofrequency

Low-Level Lasers

End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Cosmetic Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France K Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-invasive-fat-reduction-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com