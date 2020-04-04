Neurovascular Devices Market Report Analysis 2020, Growing Demand for Neurovascular Device, Industry, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values

Neurovascular Devices Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026 – Increasing target patient population, ongoing product development and commercialization, and rising research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market is valued at USD 2588.20 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3658.89 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Neurovascular Devices Market Reports –

Neurological devices mostly refer to the non-surgical area of expertise which uses minimally invasive, image guided techniques in order to treat the hazardous as well as complex diseases of brain, neck, and spine. These devices are generally used for the treatment of various Neurovascular diseases including brain aneurysm, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and several others. Vascular diseases involving the cerebral circulation characterize a complex as well as varied spectrum of pathology. Over the past few years, within the cerebrovascular field, a number of recent advances have taken place regarding patient diagnosis, imaging analysis, evaluation, microsurgical treatments, medical therapies, and minimally invasive therapeutic modalities. All these improvements have been propelled by research developments from in vivo, in vitro, translational, as well as clinical studies. Neurovascular disorders, including arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), brain aneurysms, carotid artery disease, along with intracranial atherosclerotic disease, take a enormous health and economic toll on the world population and can result in a lots of neurological problems ranging from subarachnoid hemorrhage and stroke to disability and even death.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=1442&RequestType=Sample

Global neurovascular devices market report is segmented on the basis of product, process, therapeutics application, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on product, global neurovascular devices market is classified as embolic coils, carotid stents, intracranial stents, catheters, embolic protection devices, flow diverters, neurothrombectomy devices, intrasaccular devices, balloon systems, stent retrievers and guidewires. Based upon process, global neurovascular devicesis classified into neurothrombectomy, cerebral angiography, carotid endarterectomy, stenting, microsurgical clipping, coiling and flow diversion. Based upon therapeutic applications, global neurovascular devicesis classified into brain aneurysm, stenosis and ischemic strokes. Based upon end-user, global neurovascular devicesis classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

The regions covered in this neurovascular devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Neurovascular Devices Market Reports-

Some major key players for global neurovascular devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and among others.

NEWS:

Johnson & Johnson Introduces Its Cerenovus Neurovascular Business

July 24, 2017: – Johnson & Johnson Medical devices companies announced the introduction of Cerenovous, its neurovascular business, at the society of Neurointernational Surgery’s 14th annual meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cerenovus will focus on delivering therapies for hemorrahgic and ischemic stroke patients. Cerenovus’s neurovascular product portfolio was recently expanded with the acquisitions of Pulsar Vascular Inc., which specializes in the endovascular treatment of wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms, and Neuravi, which offers the EmboTrap revascularization platform for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Request for Methodology @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=1442&RequestType=Methodology

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Dynamics –

With growing smoking population the prevalence of the disease is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, thus contributing to the market growth. According to the Stroke Center, United States, the risk of ischemic stroke in current smokers is aroud two-fold higher than that of nonsmokers after fine-tuning with other risk factors. Furthermore, technological advances in healthcare industry and growing number of neurovascular procedures globally will drive neurovascular devices market during the forecast period. Market key vendors are focusing on research and development activities for introduction of innovative products and novel technologies to offer efficient disease treatment. For example, in June 2018, Terumo announced FDA permission for SOFIA catheter, designed for distal navigation and successful revascularization of patients. Thus, commercialization of such advanced interventional neurology devices will surge industry growth duriong forecast period. However, a dearth of skilled neurologists is restraining the growth of the market. Stringent regulatory policies across the major markets also posing significant challenges for global neurovascular devices market growth.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the neurovascular devices market and expected to do same in the forecast period. According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke results in the death of about 140,000 Americans each year which is 1 out of every 20 deaths. In the United States, there is estimated to be atleast one stroke within every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Approximately 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain gets blocked. All these factors are expected to fuel the overall market growth across the region.

Asia-Pacific is exepected grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding advanced and innovative neurovascular devices. Large patient pool in the highly populated Asia countries and rising healthcare expenditure will accelerate Asia-Pacific neurovascular devices market growth. Awareness programs, literature and growing concern regarding neurological diseases have increased the number of government initiatives in the field of interventional neurology over the recent years. For instance, central government of China announced a series of healthcare improvements to establish a simple universal healthcare system to provide effective, convenient, low cost and safe healthcare services to the people in China. Such initiatives will further spur neurovascular devices market size during the analysis timeframe.

Key Benefits for Global Neurovascular Devices Market Reports–

Global Neurovascular Devices Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Buy/Create/1442/Buy/SingleUser

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation –

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: By Product

Embolic Coils

Carotid Stents

Intracranial Stents

Catheters

Embolic Protection Devices

Flow Diverters

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Intrasaccular Devices

Balloon Systems

Stent Retrievers

Guidewires

Page Break

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: By Process

Neurothrombectomy

Cerebral Angiography

Carotid Endarterectomy

Stenting

Microsurgical Clipping

Coiling

Flow Diversion

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: By Therapeutic Applications

Brain Aneurysm

Stenosis

Ischemic Strokes

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued…..

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz