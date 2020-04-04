Neurostimulation Devices Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Industry Research Report, 2025

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026 – Increase in the prevalence of neural disorders and growing R&D activity are driving the growth of Neurostimulation Devices market over forecast period.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market is valued at USD 7.974 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 18.667 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 15.23% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Reports –

The implantable, programmable medical devices that transfer electrical simulation to specific parts of the patient’s brain, spinal cord and peripheral nervous system is called neurosimulation devices. These devices are used for treating conditions such as chronic pain, movement disorders, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. The device provides pain relief by disrupting the pain signals roaming between spinal cord and brain. The device has the features of adjusting the strength and location of simulation to solve the pain problem at the time changing body position. It has several components such as neurostimulator, leads and patient’s programmer. These implantable neurostimulation devices aim specific deep subcortical, cortical, spinal, cranial, and peripheral nerve structures to control neuronal activity, offering therapeutic effects for different types of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=496&RequestType=Sample

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market report is segmented on the basis of product, application, and by regional & country level. Based on product, global Neurostimulation Devices market is classified as deep brain, gastric electric, spinal cord, sacral nerve, vagus nerve. Based upon application, global Neurostimulation Devices is classified into pain management, epilepsy, essential tremor, urinary and fecal incontinence, depression, dystonia, gastroparesis, Parkinson’s disease.

The regions covered in this Neurostimulation Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Reports-

Some major key players for Global Neurostimulation Devices Market are ImThera Medical, St. Jude Medical, Neuronetics, Boston Scientific, Bayer, Medtronic, Nevro, Uroplasty, Cyberonics, NeuroSigma Inc., LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Ltd., Endostim Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA and others.

NEWS:

On January 9, 2020, Medtronic declared that it acquired Stimgenics, a Bloomington, Illinois-based startup that’s innovated a novel spinal cord stimulation waveform and Medtronic plans to deliver via its Intellis implantable neurostimulator to treat chronic pain. Medtronic assumes the deal to be neutral to fiscal 2020 earnings and did not reveal other financial terms.

Request for Methodology @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=496&RequestType=Methodology

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Dynamics –

Increase in neural disorders such as epilepsy, lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain and growing research on neurology and brain activity are the factors driving the neurostimulation devices market. For instance, the updated Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2016 on neurological disorders published in The Lancet Neurology states that 9 million deaths have occurred due to neural disorders and with 16.5% global deaths, it is the second leading cause of death after heart disease and with 276 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) which is 11.6% of global DALYs, neurological disorder is the major cause of disability. This number in turn shows the growing demand and usability of neurostimulation devices for the people who are constantly in pain due neurological disorders. Technological advancement such as nervous system stimulator device allows patient management for varied types of nerve disorders which will accelerate neurostimulation device business growth. For instance, new technological devices are being developed to restore vision and to recover from serious injuries such as researchers are applying electric stimulation that support patients in regaining their body function and FDA approval of first visual prosthesis for treatment purpose. But side effects of neurostimulation devices such as allergic reaction, and tingling or prickling sensation at the time of implantation as well as growing device cost is restraining the market up to some extent.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the neurostimulation devices market with highest market share due to robust healthcare infrastructure, growing R&D activity and presence of major healthcare players. According to American Nerological Association, due to increase in life expectancy, dementia will be increasingly prevalent with about 8.4 million Americans aged more than 65 years will have dementia by 2030. The prevalence of such type of diseases will help the market growth of neurostimulation devices. Europe has second highest share in this market due to easy procedures of obtaining CE approval as well as growing geriatric population. According to WHO, mental health is one of the most common disorder in Europe, for which European healthcare is more dependent on stimulation devices for treatment purpose. In case of Asia-pacific, it will have highest growth rate in forecast period as many manufacturers are shifting their facilities in to this region due to increasing demand for healthcare facilities as well as huge untapped potential that it provides due to presence of developing countries such as China and India.

Key Benefits for Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Reports–

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Buy/Create/496/Buy/SingleUser

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation –

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: By Product

Deep Brain

Gastric Electric

Spinal Cord

Sacral Nerve

Vagus Nerve

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued…..

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz