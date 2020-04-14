Nanopore Sequencing Market Revolutionary Trends (2020-2026) by Industry Statistics

Nanopore sequencing is a third generation approach used in the sequencing of biopolymers- specifically, polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA. Using nanopore sequencing, a single molecule of DNA or RNA can be sequenced without the need for PCR amplification or chemical labeling of the sample.

Gene sequencing is clinically applied in reproductive health, individualized diagnosis and treatment, prevention and inheritance of tumors Diseases, infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, etc., will be extended to medical research (drug development, etc.) and non-medical industry (scientific research, food, agriculture, aquaculture, etc.).

The following players are covered in this report:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Roche

Stratos Genomics

10X Genomics

Pacbio

Illumina

Thermo Fisher

Nanopore Sequencing Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Current Sequencing

Exonuclease Sequencing

Synthetic DNA and Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing

Horizontal Tunneling Current Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Non-medical

