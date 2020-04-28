MOLEKULE Unveils Air Pro Rx Medical Air Filter to Protect Hospitals During COVID Pandemic

Molekule, a company based in San Francisco, is releasing its brand new Air Pro Rx air purifier. The system has been cleared by the FDA as a 510(k) Class II medical device.

Designed to purify clinical environments, such as operating rooms, ICUs, and emergency departments larger than 600 square feet (55 square meters), it oxidizes pathogens to their death. This includes viruses and bacteria, probably including SARS-CoV-2, the culprit behind COVID-19.

The company has shown that its Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology produces more than a 99.999% reduction in the RNA bacteriophage virus MS2 at 24 hours. This virus was used as a human-safe proxy virus to demonstrate potential effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2.

Molekule says that the Air Pro RX meets the relevant performance criteria as set forth in the FDA guidelines intended to help slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The system can be used in waiting rooms, isolation rooms, and anywhere a lot of people come together inside of hospitals and clinics. The devices are already being used, in addition to Molekule Air units, at Mercyhealth hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Here’s a promo video introducing the Air Pro RX

Product page: Molekule Air Pro RX

Via: Molekule