Metabolomics Services Market Is Projected to Register CAGR of 7.77% by 2025, Says MRFR

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), metabolomics services market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.77% and estimated to reach USD 16,291.0 million by 2025. Metaboliomics can be described as the study and analysis of biochemical processes involving intermediates and by-products of metabolic activities. Such products are known as metabolomes, which constitute the cluster of all metabolites involved in various reactions in the organism, including signaling molecules, secondary metabolites, metabolic intermediates, and hormones.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8435

Metabolomics Services Market Dynamics

Metabolite analysis is widely used for early diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, heart disease, and others. Among the various clinical conditions, cancer is the largest contributor to the demand for metabolomics services market. It is primarily attributed to the global rise in cancer incidence and increasing oncological research activities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the second leading cause of deaths worldwide and responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer have been diagnosed in the US in 2018. The global metabolomics services market is driven by a rise in the use of metabolomics in precision medicine and the advent of diagnostic testing for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. Moreover, technological developments in analytical techniques and an increase in R&D expenditure are expected to fuel market growth.

Metabolomics Services Market Segmentation

The global demand for metabolomics services is segmented into products and services, and applications.

The demand for baby products and services has been segmented into chromatography, metabolic bioinformatics services and mass spectrometry.

Based on the application, the global market for metabolomics services has been segmented into the biomedical and pharmaceutical, agriculture, and food industries.

Metabolomics Services Market Regional Analysis

The global metabolomics services market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are expected to have the largest share of the global market in services to metabolomics. Americas development can be related due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. It is projected that 1,762,450 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society, Inc. Due to estimates from the National Institutes of Health for 2018, the number of cancer cases and the number of patients will both rise to 23.6 million by 2030.

Europe is expected to have the second-largest market share in the forecast period. The European market for metabolic services is further divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further divided into Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and the rest of Western Europe. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this area are the presence of a large number of medical device companies, increased spending on health care, and innovation in medical devices to improve quality of life.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the evolving healthcare infrastructure, increasing numbers of R&D organizations and rising disposable revenue. In addition, the growth of research and development centers and the entry of top companies in developed countries are boosting market growth in this region.

Due to factors such as low per capita income, the Middle East & Africa are projected to show the least growth on the global metabolomics services sector, and lack of sufficient funding for healthcare infrastructure accounted for a comparatively smaller market share in 2018.

Metabolomics Services Market Key players

The Key Players in the global metabolomics services market are Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), TMIC (Canada), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Creative Proteomics (US), Metabolon, INC (US), Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Innovation, product growth, and acquisition & mergers were some of the main strategies pursued by players operating on the global metabolomics services market.

Metabolomics Services Industry News

Bruker collaborated with Research SL in December 2018 to advance chemistry software that handles spectroscopic data, and extracts and manages chemical information from a variety of analytical techniques, such as NMR and mass spectrometry.

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a prominent developer of mass spectrometry software based in Bratislava, Slovakia, acquired HighChem, Ltd. HighChem software tools are used in the pharmaceutical and metabolomic laboratories to analyze complex data and to classify small molecules.

Get More Information on Metabolomics Services Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metabolomics-services-market-8435

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.