Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Research Report: Information, by Treatment (Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide & Subcapsular Vaccine) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2025

Meningococcal Vaccines Market overview

Meningococcal is a bacterial infection that is caused by Neisseria meningitidis and is also known as meningococcal meningitis that targets the brain of the person. There have been many advances in the medical care sector, but these diseases pose a serious threat to the lives of the patients. Meningococcal meningitis can kill the host within a less time frame. As studied, one in ten patients of this disease die and 15% of the surviving patients suffer from serious brain complications.

Meningococcal consists of different types of bacteria that cause this disease in humans. The most common types of bacteria include A, B, C, W, Y and X type. All these bacterias have been seen in Africa, where the condition of Meningococcal is quite critical and there is a continuous research and development for effective Meningococcal vaccines that will be available soon in the coming years.

The global Meningococcal vaccines market report showcases the rising cases of this disease with the increasing demand for vaccines. According to the report, almost 10 to 15 in 100 people get affected with meningococcal disease. The escalation in positive result cases and the need for vaccines is boosting its demand in the global market. The Meningococcal vaccines market has risen upto USD 172 million in the year 2019 and the global supply is estimated to be 203 million doses for the forecast period till 2025.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market segmentation

The global Meningococcal vaccines market is a booming market with a lot of investment and developments. Based on the treatment, the global product market can be divided into:

Polysaccharide

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Subcapsular vaccine

The Meningococcal A Conjugate Vaccine is mostly used in mass campaigns in affected regions of Africa. Since 2010, the demand for such vaccines has been uncertain, based on the national immunization programs that are being adopted based on the country’s effectiveness and readiness to tackle the disease. Moreover, the demand and supply for Subcap MenB vaccines is a desirable combination that will moderate the global product scenario.

By the end-user, the global vaccine market can be split into:

Research laboratories

Hospital and clinical

Academic institutes

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Regional analysis

As seen in a global scenario, China is expected to dominate the market and accounts for almost 35% of the global meningococcal vaccine market demand. The Chinese vendors are focusing on meeting the demands for the domestic market and the polysaccharide products account for 84% of China’s demand. During 2016-2018, UNICEF introduced the meningococcal A conjugate vaccine in 26 countries and Ghana was the first country in Africa to receive this vaccination. Currently, the meningococcal vaccine has reached across different regions, in the most remote locations, and has increased in demand and supply in the global market.

Meningococcal Vaccines Industry news

The European Commission has approved RUXIENCE. It is a monoclonal antibody, developed by Pfizer Inc., for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, microscopic polyangiitis, and pemphigus vulgaris. This comprehensive package has been studied and evaluated with efficacy and safety. RUXIENCE is essential for treating certain cancers and other autoimmune conditions.

