Medical Ventilator Market Worth $ 1435.64 Million by 2025 | CAGR of 9.63%

Medical Ventilator Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 Increasing incidences of respiratory failure, rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in number of chronic disorders driving the growth of the medical ventilator market.

Global Medical Ventilator Market is valued at USD 826.93 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1435.64 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.63% over the forecast period.

A medical ventilator is a machine designed to support breathing problems and also known as a breathing machine or respirator which is mainly used in hospitals. A medical ventilator is frequently used for short period of time during surgical procedure or during the treatment for a serious lung disease or other condition that affects normal breathing. Breathing tube is connected through ventilator machine to patient’s body and other end of the tube is placed into the lung’s airways through mouth or nose. Additionally, this machine is attached to a computer with knobs and buttons that are controlled by a respiratory therapist, nurse, or doctor. Ventilators are breathing machines that can be helped to keep the lungs working, as they cannot treat or fix a medical problem during surgery. But, they can provide the breathing work while patients are being treated or recovering from an illness. Ventilators are the most important life-saving machine and a significant part of treatment support for babies, children, and adults.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=1319&RequestType=Sample

Global medical ventilator market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. By product type the market is classified into non-invasive ventilator and invasive ventilator. Based on application the market is classified into home use, hospitals and clinics and others.

The regions covered in this medical ventilator market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of medical ventilator market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Medical Ventilator Market Reports–

Key players of the medical ventilator market are Resmed, Medtronic, BD, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Fisher and Paykel, Drager Medical, DeVilbiss, eVent Medical and others.

News: ResMed Acquired HB Healthcare to assist Millions of Koreans Living with Sleep Apnea and Other Respiratory Conditions

On 03rd July, 2019; ResMed provides cloud-connected sleep and respiratory care devices in more than 120 countries announced that is has completed the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH) to help millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions. ResMed offers a comprehensive range of home ventilators through its distribution partners to patients as well. Those ventilators will be cloud-connectable later this year.

Increasing incidences of respiratory failure and surge in number of chronic disorders are the key factors which help in Global Medical Ventilator Market to grow.

Increasing incidences of respiratory failure, technological advancements in mechanical ventilation for the expansion of their application to the respiratory medicine and rapidly growing chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases are some key factors contributing to the increased demand of the medical ventilator market. For example; according to (WHO), reported that a prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD were occurred globally in 2016. Over 90% of COPD deaths occurred in low­ and middle-income countries. Recently, the use of noninvasive positive pressure ventilation is considerably increasing in selected patients with hypercapnic respiratory failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiogenic pulmonary edema and chronic pulmonary disease. Noninvasive ventilation has been most extensively demonstrated to be effective in acute, severe exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, rapid growth in organ transplantation among patients and increasing geriatric population are the another key factors leading to the fueled demand of this market. However, inappropriate maintenance, lack of skilled professionals and accuracy of the ventilator sensors may lead to ventilation errors in actual clinical practice can turn out to be restraining factors of this market. Future progress in ventilator will support a better balance between the organs and maintain adequate oxygenation and this factor will offer lucrative opportunities for medical ventilator market within the forecast period.

Request for Methodology @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=1319&RequestType=Methodology

North America Is Expected To Dominate the Medical Ventilator Market

North America occupied the largest market share in medical ventilator due to the increasing government healthcare expenditure, presence of top medical ventilator manufacturers and rapidly growing chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. COPD is a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting more than 16 million Americans. According to the reports, the US acute care hospitals own around 62,000 full-feature mechanical ventilators, while approximately 28,883 of these ventilators 46.4% can be used to ventilate pediatric and neonatal patient. Europe is the second largest region witnessed a higher growth in medical ventilators owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, significant rise from government funding and increasing acute healthcare units across the European countries supporting to the growth of this market. For example; a government across Europe has increased their demand for ventilators as doctors and hospitals prepare for a continuing upwelling in patients infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Key Benefits for Global Medical Ventilator Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Buy/Create/1319/Buy/SingleUser

Global Medical Ventilator Market Segmentation –

By Product Type:

Non-invasive Ventilator

Invasive Ventilator

By Application Type:

Home Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.bi