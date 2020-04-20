Medical Ventilator Market Applications, Growth Projection, Size Estimation, Trends Analysis, Top Key Players and Global Industry Insights, Forecast to 2023

Medical Ventilator Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis By Application (Critical Care, Neonatal Care, Emergency Care), Type (Noninvasive Ventilators, Invasive Ventilators, Mechanical Ventilators), Forecast Till 2023

Medical Ventilators Market Overview:

The Global Medical Ventilator Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2023. Increasing inclusion of artificial intelligence and internet of things may change how the market is perceived in the coming days. The cost of these machines are a restraining factor, which might hold back the expected growth rate of the market. Such devices would also find less appeal in poor economies of the Middle East and African region. But the market may take a lesson from the onslaught of COVID-19 attack, which may spur the need for better development of the infrastructure.

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals several factors like growing demand for better infrastructure in emergency care, hike in healthcare investment, improved inclusion rate of such machines in the healthcare system, and others as major growth factors. Government support in various countries are expected to boost the global medical ventilator market outcome.

Medical Ventilators Market Segmentation:

The global report on the medical ventilator market reveals the inclusion of types and applications. These segments would help in the understanding of various possibilities that can trigger the market growth.

By types of ventilators, the report on the medical ventilator market can be segmented into invasive ventilators, non-invasive ventilators, and mechanical ventilators. The non-invasive ventilators can be segmented into pressure-cycled, flow-cycled, volume-cycled, and time-cycled ventilators. The mechanical ventilators segment includes positive pressure and negative pressure ventilators.

By applications, the medical ventilators market can be segmented into neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and others. The emergency care segment is witnessing a steep rise in the market.

Medical Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape:

The global medical ventilator market report included profiling of companies like Medtronic (Ireland), ResMed (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S), General Electric Company (U.S.), and others. This step is to inspire better understanding of the market flow. The market is depending substantially on the strategic moves launched by these companies that span across myriad options like marketing strategies, boost in research, hike in investment for production, better support from the healthcare sector, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and others.

Medical Ventilators Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas would dominate medical ventilator market far better than other regions. This would be possible due to the infrastructural developments countries like Brazil, the US, Canada, and Argentina would launch. Hike in inclusion of latest technologies, better market interests shown by top-class companies, constant flow of investments, and others are expected to boost the market. Budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector in countries like Canada and the US would also boost the market. In Europe, similar growth can be seen as major countries would thrive due to the constant demand for such machines in the healthcare and research sectors. Both these sectors are getting substantial benefits from the regional governments.

The growth would also see a notable hike in the Asia Pacific region where the revamping structure of countries like India, China, and South Korea, and advanced market of Japan are going to inspire better growth for the medical ventilator market. Global companies are also looking for expansion opportunities in the region, which would help the regional medical ventilator market growth. Various home ventilator companies are also making their presence felt in several countries.

Medical Ventilators Industry News:

The global medical ventilator market is witnessing a huge surge in demand to enable the healthcare sector in its battle against a pandemic like coronavirus. In Italy, army has joined hands to increase the production rate of medical ventilator. Various automotive manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators instead of cars to meet the demand. However, hospitals are reluctant to order ventilators in such a huge bulk as it would burn a hole in their pocket that too, for a short-time crisis.

