Medical Textile Market Size Estimation for Manufacturing medical applications such as implant, surgery, first aid procedure, and clinical treatment | CAGR 5.1%

Medical Textile Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024– Rising number of implants, surgeries, patients with chronic illness, and increasing the number of accidents are the factors which driving the global medical textile market.

Global Medical Textile Market is valued at USD 16775.52 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23762.66 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Medical Textile are the products and constructions used for medical and biological applications and are used mainly for first aid, clinical, and hygienic purposes. Although all types of weaving machine available in the market are suitable for producing medical textiles. New range of computerized flatbed joining machine is ideal for medical textile applications, because the machinery can be used in both small and large group production. Medical textiles are important part of the large variety of technical textile products ranging from high-volume disposable products like baby diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. These extremely specialized and high-value textile products are used in blood filtration, surgical sutures, prostheses and most supports for new tissue growth. Most disposable hygiene products and a significant proportion of Medical Textile are made of nonwoven textiles, which are valued at USD14.5 billion a year with an average annual sales growth rate of 7% expected over the upcoming year.

Global Medical Textile Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based upon by type segment global Medical Textile is divide into Non-woven fabrics, Woven, Others. Based upon by application segment global Medical Textile is divides into Healthcare and Hygiene products, Surgical and Others.

The regions covered in this Medical Textile market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Medical Textile market Reports–

Global Medical Textile report covers prominent player’s Medtronic (Covidien), J&J, Braun, Dupont, 3M, Cardinal Health, KOB, TWE, Techtex, Ahlstrom, Dynarex, Hakuzo, Smith-nephew, Vilene, Medpride, Winner Medical, ALLMED, JianErKang, Zhende, Medline, Diyuan and others.

News:- Sep 2016

New Intelligence service for medical sector

An Exclusive unrivalled intelligence service for the medical textile sector is launched by textile knowledge provider world textile information network. It focusing on textile used in clinical setting, delivering intelligence to enable competitive market and product differentiation. The medical textile intelligence service aims to bridge the current gap between wound care medical device market and their consumers.

Rising number of implants, surgeries, patients with chronic illness, and increasing the number of accidents are the factors which driving the global medical textile market.

Rising number of implants, surgeries, patients with chronic illness are expected to propel the growth of medical textile market. The aging of the US population will result in significant growth in the demand for surgical services. Surgeons need to develop strategies to manage an increased workload without sacrificing quality of care. Overall, the general surgery workload will increase 31.5% by 2020, significantly higher than the 18.0% population growth during the same period. Additionally, road traffic crashes occur on all continents and in every country of the world. According to the world health organization (WHO), 75% of deaths resulted from traffic accidents occurring in developing countries, although they own only 32% of the motor vehicles in the world. The number of road traffic deaths continues to rise steadily, reaching 1.35 million in 2016. However, lack of awareness about importance of safety and hygiene of Medical Textile in developing and under developed countries involves high cost in the performance testing of medical products hamper the market growth. Technological developments, stringent quality, safety regulations in the medical textile industry and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors that create an opportunity for growth of medical textile market.

Medical Textile market is dominated by North America

North America is expected to dominate the growth of medical textile market due to increasing number of surgeries and technological advancements in the medical field. Nearly 18 million people in United State endured cosmetic surgical and minimally invasive procedures in 2018. There has been rise in number of procedures in recent years with over quarter more million procedures performed in 2017 than 2018. Also increasing number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of this market in North America. 3 million people in US are injured every year in car accidents. Europe is constituted the second largest medical textile industry in 2018 due to Growing population rise in the number of elderly population, and the construction of new medical facilities resulting in reduced healthcare costs are fueling the growth of medical textile market in Europe.

