Mammography Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.16% By 2025 | Key Players, Upcoming Trends, Future Growth, Share Analysis and Industry Dynamics

The Global Mammography Market size is set to expand at a CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period. Mammography is a medical imaging method which uses low-dose X-rays for the diagnosis of breast-related disorders in women. Continuous screening of mammography combined with modern medicine has managed to save many lives from breast cancer and other maladies. The global mammography market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) outlines several pertinent trends and opportunities for end users from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

It is driven by the large number of breast cancer cases globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women globally. Other major drivers of the market include demand for regular monitoring of breasts, expanding healthcare industry, and large healthcare expenditure.

Initiatives by governments for increasing screening of mammary glands and creating awareness among female patients are likely to be fruitful for the market. Targeting of underserved areas and rural regions can bode well for the market in the coming years. Developments in mammography such as 3D mammography for accurate diagnosis of abnormal lumps or lesions near or on the breast is expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the Medical Imaging Modernization Act of 2015 can encourage the manufacture of these systems in the coming years.

But lack of reimbursement schemes, social stigma, and concerns of health due to exposure to radiation can hamper global mammography market growth.

Mammography Market Segmentation

The global mammography market is segmented by type, technology, product, and end-user.

By type, the global mammography market is segmented into major segments, namely diagnostic mammograms and screening mammograms.

By technology, the global mammography market is segmented into 3-D technology, 2-D technology, and combination technology.

Products discussed in the mammography market report include film-screen systems, digital systems, analog systems, breast tomosynthesis, and others.

By end-user, the global mammography market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, research institutes, specialty clinics, and others.

Mammography Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global mammography market covers trends and opportunities across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is expected to lead in the global mammography market owing to maximum cases of breast cancer and the large healthcare expenditure. Rise in the sales of mammography equipment across hospitals and a proportionate female population can bolster the regional market growth. Sales of digital equipment and tools owing to reimbursement schemes covering these tests can be profitable for the region.

Europe is anticipated to display an exemplary growth rate during the forecast period due to initiatives by government bodies for development of novel treatments and a well-established healthcare system. For instance, the launch of 3D breast mammography has improved the outcome of breast cancer surgeries among women.

APAC is estimated to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to awareness initiatives kickstarted by governments and the improving healthcare infrastructure. Developing economies of China and India can be lucrative for the market due to frenetic lifestyles of patients and the large number of breast cancer cases. In addition, presence of players such as Philips Healthcare and Fujifilm can bode well for the market.

Lastly, the MEA region will continue to occupy a low market share due to low disposable income levels of patients.

Mammography Market Competition Outlook

Villa Systems Medical SpA, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, BMI Biomedical International SRL, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, PLANNED OY, Gamma Medica, Inc., Metaltronica SpA, GENERAL MEDICAL ITALIA, GE Healthcare, Hologic, INC., and Siemens Healthcare are major players of the global mammography market.

