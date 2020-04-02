Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026– Increasing number of research and development activities for new fertilizers in agriculture sector as well as surge in demand of food supplies for serving increasing populations around the globe are expected to boost the growth of liquid fertilizers market over forecast period.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is valued at USD 10.88 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Report –

The inorganic substances are produced industrially and introduced into the soil in a liquid state. The Liquid fertilizers include nitrogenous fertilizers, anhydrous liquid ammonia, aqueous ammonia, ammoniates, concentrated solutions of ammonium nitrate, urea, and complex fertilizers containing two or three basic plant food elements (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) in various proportions. Liquid fertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients and are widely used for rowing crops such as maize. Fertilizers containing sodium, potassium and phosphorous are able to dissolve quickly in water and can be applied easily which eventually saves the application cost and allows the utilization of fertilizers. Ammoniates require vessels that are made of stainless steel, aluminum, or plastic or have an anticorrosion coating.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12670&RequestType=Sample

Global liquid fertilizers market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global Liquid Fertilizers market is classified as the vegetables, grain, fruit and others. Based upon application, global liquid fertilizers market is classified into synthetic liquid fertilizers and organic liquid fertilizers.

The regions covered in this liquid fertilizers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Report-

Some major key players for global liquid fertilizers market are Agrium Incorporated, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Triangle Chemical Company, Haifa Chemicals, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, Agro Liquid, Plant Food Company Incorporated, Nutri-Tech Solutions, Planet Natural, Tessenderlo Group, Kay-Flo, Agro tiger and Foxfarm Fertilizer.

IFFCO launches nano-tech based fertilisers for on-field trials.

Nov 03, 2019: -Fertilizer has been major IFFCO on Sunday introduced its ‘nano-technology’ based products – nano nitrogen, nano zinc and nano copper for on- field trials as part of its efforts to cut usage of chemical fertilizers and boost farmers’ income. Hence, the environment sociable products have been introduced for the first time in India and have potential to reduce usage of conventional chemical fertilizers by 50 per cent besides raising crop output by 15-30 per cent, IFFCO said in a statement. These nano products were launched at an event held at its unit in Kalol, Gujarat by Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda. However, the IFFCO also invited progressive farmers (34 in total) from each and every state of India including Padma Shri awardee farmers for the event in order to introduce them to the new nano products and start simultaneous field trials of these products across India. These products have been researched and developed indigenously at the IFFCO Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC) at Kalol Unit.

Request for Methodology @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12670&RequestType=Methodology

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Dynamics –

The rapidly increasing demand for liquid fertilizers market is due to the need for micro nutrients for soil efficiency and escalating growth for bio fuels and high quality yield are factors propelling the market. Fruits and vegetables exhibit high potential and their production is becoming intensive and vertically integrated due to continuous technological advancements and mounting demands for them. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global demand for the consumption of agricultural food, feed and fuel has been increased at higher rate. It was estimated that the global demand of farmland productivity has rose at potential rate in 2017 the productivity of corn and wheat was 200 million tons per year and is increasing at rapid pace globally. Additionally, investments by the government and private players, increasing research and development activities and new product developments are projected to steer growth in global liquid fertilizers market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 800 million people are chronically hungry and 2 billion suffer micronutrient deficiencies by 2030, which also increases the demand of the market. However, high cost associated with handling and lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with use of the liquid fertilizers in various developing countries is expected to hamper growth of market over the forecast period. The growth of nitrogen fertilizers market is highly driven by elements such as increasing population number eventually rise in demand of food production and level of yield in limited space to meet the need of people.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Regional Analysis –

Geographically, North America is dominating the market with highest share in terms of profits in liquid fertilizers market across the global. North America has a significant share of liquid fertilizers globally and the huge demand in this region has led to increased competition and companies are investing in R&D for innovative liquid fertilizer products. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in U.S, the investment in agricultural R&D continues to be the most productive investments, around 80 percent of the necessary production increases would come from increases in yields and cropping intensity by 2050. The growth of nitrogen fertilizers market is highly driven by elements such as increasing population number eventually rise in demand of food production and level of yield in limited space to meet the need of people. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have a speedy growth in coming years owing to economic growth and developmental activities in the region. With robust population base, the need for food is growing unprecedentedly in this region and the farmers are compelled to enhance their agricultural output from the limited available land. Liquid fertilizers market finds a promising future in Europe because of the growing demand for renewable energy in the region and steps taken by EFMA (European Fertilizer Manufacturers’ Association) for the implementation of product stewardship program for enhancing agricultural productivity.

Key Benefits for Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Reports–

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Buy/Create/12670/Buy/SingleUser

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation –

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: By Type

Vegetables

Grain

Fruit

Others

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: By Application

Synthetic Liquid Fertilizers

Organic Liquid Fertilizers

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz