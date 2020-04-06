Latin America Capnography Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 80.1 Million With CAGR of Approx 17.0% By 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

ETCO2 35-45 mm Hg is the normal value for capnography. End-tidal capnography refers to the graphical measurement of the partial pressure of carbon dioxide (in mm Hg) during expiration. The American Society of Anaesthesiologists (ASA) has endorsed end-tidal capnography as a standard of care for general anesthesia and moderate or deep procedural sedation.

Latin America capnography equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 21.7 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach 80.1 by the end of 2027.

Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3269

This report sample includes

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study).

Top players in the market.

Research framework (presentation).

The research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights.

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung cancer is expected to boost growth of Latin America capnography equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Globocan 2018, Brazil recorded 559, 371 new cases of lung cancer in 2018.

Moreover, increasing product launch is also expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA launched a new series of personal single-gas monitors that includes the Pac 6000, 6500, 8000 and 8500, to detect standard gases such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, and oxygen.

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Opportunities

Increasing R&D in capnography is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in Latin America capnography equipment market. For instance, in March 2019, researchers from Emergency Care Management and University of Balearic Islands, reported analysis of the feasibility and reliability of capnography use with face mask ventilation during CPR maneuvers in adults and children.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3269

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Restraints

Capnography can cause rebreathing of exhaled CO2, which is expected to hamper growth of the market.

The Capnographs segment in Latin America capnography equipment market was valued at US$ 8.8 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 35.4 by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Recent advancements in technology of medical monitoring has enhanced the development of the capnography devices market. Rising demand for effective monitoring of carbon dioxide levels was limited due to involvement of pulse oximetry, which takes 4-5 minutes to reflect respiratory status of the individual while capnographs provides the ventilation status of individuals in real time, thereby improving patient care.

The Procedural sedation sub-segment of application segment held dominant position in Latin America capnography equipment market in 2018, accounting for 48.5% share in terms of value, followed by others, anaesthetics, and diagnosis and monitoring of patients respectively.

Increasing number of surgical procedures in Latin America region is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing prevalence diseases such as cancer which require surgical intervention is also expected to support growth of the segment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018, there were 559,371 estimated cases of cancer in Brazil in 2018.

The Hospitals sub-segment in end user segment held dominant position in Latin America capnography equipment market in 2018, accounting for 80.6% share in terms of value, followed by others and ambulatory centres, respectively.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/latin-america-capnography-equipment-market-2638

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), 2019, Brazil has approximately 6,400 hospitals of which 70% are private, and there are approximately 495,000 hospital beds, 96,000 healthcare supplementary services. Patients prefer going to hospitals for primary as well as intensive care owing to facilities and care provided in the hospitals.

Market Trends

The use of capnography equipment is rapidly increasing in intubated and non-intubated applications across hospital environments such as procedural sedation, postoperative monitoring of patients receiving opioid analgesia, the ICU, and resuscitation.

The use of capnography with pulse oximetry has increased in the recent past, as the approach is effective in detecting major anaesthetic complications, thereby reducing anaesthetic morbidity and mortality.

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Latin America capnography equipment market include, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, and Welch Allyn, Inc.

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on product approval and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, Masimo Corporation received the U.S. FDA approval for its O3 Regional Oximetry for use on neonatal and infant patients.

Key players in the market are also focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Masimo Corporation and Dräger announced partnership expansion, in which Dräger will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into Dräger’s family of multi-parameter patient monitors.

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market, By Product Type: Capnographs Mainstream Capnographs Side stream Capnographs Microstream Capnographs Disposables

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market, By Application: Procedural Sedation Anesthetics Diagnosis and Monitoring of Patients Others

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market, By End User: Hospitals Operating Room ICUs Emergency Rooms Post-anesthesia Care Unit General Care Floor Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market, By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Company Profiles Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA * Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments Masimo Corporation Medtronic, Inc. Nihon Kohden Corporation Nonin Medical, Inc. Philips Healthcare Smiths Medical Welch Allyn, Inc.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737